World
JJM Headquarters / UNIT

JJM Headquarters / UNIT

JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, CityscapeJJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, Facade, StairsJJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, FacadeJJM Headquarters / UNIT - Interior Photography, Windows, GlassJJM Headquarters / UNIT

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Office Buildings
Chang Sha Shi, China
  • Architects: UNIT
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Terrence Zhang
  • Design Team: Moyang Yang, Gen Zhang, Luca D’Amore, Stephanie Leboeuf, Shen Yu, Ningbo Yang, Zilong Yan, Xiaoyu Hu.
  • Clients: JJM
  • Engineering: China Aviation Changsha Design and Research Co.,Ltd.
  • INTERIOR ARCHITECT: GOLDMANTIS
  • FAÇADE CONSULTANCY: JANGHO
  • CONSTRUCTION: Hunan Construction Engineering Group Co., Ltd
  • City: Chang Sha Shi
  • Country: China
JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Terrence Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. JJM headquarters is the new landmark of Meixi Lake District in the city of Changsha. UNIT was commissioned to design this project in 2014, the first phase was completed in 2016, and the second phase was completed in 2023. JJM is the first enterprise in China that manufactures GPU chips and achieves massive engineering applications, it is one of the leading companies in this field.

JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Terrence Zhang

The building seamlessly integrates with the beautiful surrounding mountains and waterfront. “the design aims to create an Icon for the company and a landmark for the Meixi Lake District. The building represents the infinite future potentials of JJM.” UNIT Principal Moyang Yang explains in a statement.

JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Terrence Zhang
JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Image 26 of 28
Ground Floor Plan
JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Terrence Zhang
JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography
© Terrence Zhang

The project is located at the east-most of Meixi Lake, standing close to the mountains and facing toward the lake. It enjoys both the spectacular lakeside view and the rich natural resources of mountains and green belts. Nature is the spirit of the design. The project is composed of three buildings, two six-floor office buildings that view toward the lake, the three-floor VIP center facing the mountains, and the space in between the three buildings is an irregular garden connecting to the mountains and the lake.

JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Terrence Zhang

To reduce the negative effects of the huge massing. The lower parts of the office buildings which are mainly the lobby and Labs are formed as mountain-shaped volumes. While the upper parts which are offices float above the podium. Fifteen modular windows with the same high and different widths compose the dynamic building envelope. “Incorporating functionality, high efficiency, and local culture, the JJM Headquarters achieves prominence in the urban context with a visually dynamic design.” UNIT Principal Moyang Yang concludes.

JJM Headquarters / UNIT - Exterior Photography, Facade, Stairs
© Terrence Zhang

Project location

Address:Mei Xi Hu Lu, Yue Lu Qu, Chang Sha Shi, Hu Nan Sheng, China

