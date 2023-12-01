How Over 1,000 Showers for a Renovation Were Installed in Record Time

The Choctaw Casino and Resort expansion in Durant, OK, USA, completed in 2021, included enlarging the casino, adding 1,000 hotel rooms, conference areas, shops, and other amenities. The entire undertaking was accomplished in just 2.5 years, with an impressive 350,000 square feet of tile installed within a mere six months. The core focus of the project was to waterproof approximately 1,200 showers to ensure their longevity. The combination of high-quality installation systems, thorough training, effective communication, and collaboration were pivotal in achieving alignment on project goals and execution.

Building Relationships for Correct Project Execution

The Choctaw Nation employed JCJ Architecture and Tutor Perini Building Corporation as designer and builder for the project. Tutor Perini selected Spectra Contract Flooring to install the flooring, while JCJ specified Schluter Systems for waterproofing the over 1,000 showers in the project. Tutor Perini and Spectra had some knowledge of the shower system, but with a project of this scale, they turned to Schluter to ensure maximum efficiency and expertise. To bring the parties up to speed and support them throughout the project, Schluter representatives began by building several mock-ups for the contractors to compare with competitive systems. Demonstrating the installation process and explaining the benefits was essential to create a strong foundation for cooperation and successful implementation of the project.

Project Benefits

Cast iron clamping ring drains had already been cast in the post-tensioned concrete floors during construction. Rather than removing these drains, Schluter drain adaptor kits were utilized to convert them into integrated bonding flange drains. This innovative approach not only preserved the integrity of the concrete floors and fire ratings but also saved an estimated $250,000 in labor costs while adhering to the aggressive project schedule. Schluter's prefabricated EPS foam shower trays with factory-applied waterproofing membrane further streamlined the process by eliminating the need to mix and place dry-pack mortar beds, which reduced dust and saved labor and time since there was no need to wait for a mortar bed to set. The trays could also be easily customized on-site to accommodate off-center drains, preserving the flexibility of a mortar bed application.

Building Confidence

Confidence is paramount in any project, especially one of this magnitude. The pre-project planning and mock-ups built the foundation, but training and installation success brought it to the next level. Justin Reed and Ryan Dode, the Schluter representatives in charge of the project, weren’t satisfied with the shower system being selected, as the benefits had to be realized in practice. They were active partners with the tile contractor, general contractor, and owner’s representative throughout the tile installation part of the project. This included training, site visits to answer questions, and suggestions to optimize the process, with these efforts being validated in the project's successful results.

30-40% Faster Installation

Perhaps the most visible benefit realized in the project was the faster pace of installation. Tutor Perini estimated that using the Schluter shower system saved them 30% to 40% of the time required for a traditional shower system. The speed and efficiency Spectra achieved while maintaining quality results was remarkable; they were even encouraged to slow down or take a break because they were pushing the other trades ahead of them in construction. It was a role reversal for the tile installers compared to many projects where the other trades are pushing.

The Choctaw Casino and Resort expansion was a success story in many ways. Foremost, the trust built between all parties from specification to installation produced high-quality tiled showers faster than expected. Building the relationships and confidence with the contractors in a way that took them from having some familiarity with the system to pushing for it on future projects was especially gratifying.

