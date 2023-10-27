Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
M House / Rama Architects

M House / Rama Architects

M House / Rama Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsM House / Rama Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaM House / Rama Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, BeamM House / Rama Architects - Interior Photography, BedroomM House / Rama Architects - More Images

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Clareville, Australia
M House / Rama Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Anson Smart

Text description provided by the architects. On the leafy shoreline of Clareville Beach, this new residential dwelling recedes behind a green canopy cascading from the rooftop down and growing up from below, blurring the lines between outside and in. Hints of Brazilian Modernism are seen in the concrete form with deep drawn-out eaves, voids, and openness.

M House / Rama Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Anson Smart
M House / Rama Architects - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Beam
© Anson Smart

The underlying principal of M House was to create a restful and private family home that receded into the landscape using immersive planting from the rooftop cascading down, visible from every room, and planting from the ground up. Encouraging nature to envelop the structure, blurring lines between outside and in, allows the home to disappear behind the greenery, providing privacy and tranquillity.

M House / Rama Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Anson Smart

The feeling of being outside yet still being sheltered by a formative structure was key – this is where we played with the idea of hard and soft. Hard is represented in the Brazilian modernist design with concrete, stone, and tallowwood. The result is a solid structure with large eaves, creating a safe receding shelter.

M House / Rama Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Anson Smart
M House / Rama Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Anson Smart

Light, voids, landscape, and glass exemplify the softness. The soft makes the strong shelter one with the trees, plants, and water surrounding the home.

M House / Rama Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Patio
© Anson Smart

Rama Architects
WoodGlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

"M House / Rama Architects" 27 Oct 2023.

