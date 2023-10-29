Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Chair, TableA4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, WindowsA4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior PhotographyA4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeA4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Museum, Public Architecture, Renovation
Cheng Du Shi, China
  • Architects: TEKTONN ARCHITECTS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arch-Exist Photographs
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AkzoNobel, Impression Tiling, Marco Polo Tiling, Nippon Paint, PAK, Tangsong Wood Industry, Van der Rohe Furniture, Yuanjin Tiling
  • Lead Architects: Xiang WANG, Wenmu TIAN
  • Design Institute: Zhouyu Design Group Co.
  • Collaborators: Zonggang HE, Yan NI, Yanhan ZENG, Xuebo YANG
  • Clients: CHENGDU WIDE-HORIZON REAL ESTATES CO. LTD
  • City: Cheng Du Shi
  • Country: China
A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Arch-Exist Photographs

Text description provided by the architects. The town of Luxehills is a small hill, the top of which overlooks the entire Foothills community. As a suburban neighborhood community built in the second millennium, Luxehills has a particularly distinctive building feature of its time: the town is modeled on Tuscany, one of Italy's most scenic landscapes, and great care has been taken to create a small-town feel that can be easily explored.

A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Arch-Exist Photographs
A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Image 31 of 33
East facade

As a reward for the promise of the summit, the square at the top of the hill has three important buildings: the club, the church, and the A4 Art Museum. This is also a cultural high point, and one of the main focuses of Foxtown's regeneration was the renovation of the A4  Art Museum. A4 Art Museum hopes to express Foothill's active and vital community culture in a new and respectful way of opening.

A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Arch-Exist Photographs
A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Arch-Exist Photographs

The Museum has a total exhibition area of 5,000M2, but in order to fit the scale of the town, the original building was divided into floors: three above ground and two underground. The design of the renovation was simple in that it only required the continuation of the logic of the existing building, but complex in that it required the harmonization of the new elements and functions with the old building and the environment. We wanted the renewal of the building to be respectful and authentic: a sincere portrayal and preservation of the existing building, and the selection of appropriate construction methods that reflect the real needs of today.

A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Arch-Exist Photographs
A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Arch-Exist Photographs

Therefore, we chose to minimize the changes to the original façade, optimize the exhibition circulation, solve the inconvenience caused by too many floors of the original building, and carefully increase the area. Although small, all the added volumes were created in a very modern way. We used steel plates to insert these volumes, a material that creates a thin, light structure and a very straight line, a strong contrast to the existing neighborhood with its large amount of stone and roughly painted buildings.

A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist Photographs
A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Glass
© Arch-Exist Photographs

Rather than deliberately searching for a certain symbol and intention, we cared more about the fact that the creation of these small implants, differentiated by their age, could be clearly read. This neutral modernity is also carried over into the interior spaces: we wanted to complete the functionality with the simplest volumes, returning the fluidity and utility of the space to the richness of future exhibitions.

A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist Photographs
A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Arch-Exist Photographs

Project location

Address:18, Avenue Luxehills Section 2, Mountain top Square Building 21, China

Cite: "A4 Art Gallery of Luxehills / TEKTONN ARCHITECTS" 29 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008758/a4-art-galery-of-luxehills-tektonn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags