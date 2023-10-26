Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
NONSCALED Studio Space / TCTC

Mapo-gu, South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. NONSCALED Studio aims to be a complex cultural space with a café operating on the first and second floors of the Academy Science Seoul office building and a gallery operating on the third floor. It is a rental filming studio space under the NONSCALED brand.

Plan
The element I paid most attention to in the studio space was:

  • First, metal slide doors were installed on the left and right sides of the horizontal space and designed to allow photographers to control natural light by opening and closing them.
  • Secondly, Unlike the existing non-scale 1st, 2nd, and 3rd floors, the formative and finishing aspects were designed so that every small element placed in the space could become a background and element for filming. We tried to express even smaller elements and details through design.

Decorative Elements

In particular, wire rope was mostly used in space fixtures and installations, including clips, buckles, and other accessories for using wire rope. It was set up to serve as a detail to create one design element.

Project location

Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

"NONSCALED Studio Space / TCTC" 26 Oct 2023.

