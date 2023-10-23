Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Vietnam
  5. Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects

Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects

Save
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects

Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeBat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, CourtyardBat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, ArchBat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeBat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Community Center, Cultural Center
Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3380
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Trieu Chien
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dulux, Gia Loi Joint Stock Company, Hoa Phat, INAX, Kone, LG Air Conditioners, Philips, Trane Technologies, Virco Manufacturing Corporation, Xingfa
  • Lead Architect: Hoang Thuc Hao
  • Architects: Nguyen Duy Thanh; Do Quang Minh; Tran Hong Nam
  • Country: Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. After three years of construction, Bat Trang Ceramic Community House was put into operation in 2021. With a total investment of 150 billion VND, the project is part of The Center for “Quintessence of the Vietnamese Craft Village” to develop craft villages and preserve the traditions of pottery craft more than 500 years old.

Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 28 of 32
Plan - Roof
Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 24 of 32
Plan - Ground Floor

Bat Trang Ceramic Community House plays an important role in village planning. It is located at the gateway to welcome tourists, facing the Bac Hung Hai canal and connecting to the Red River. The building form is carefully considered to control construction density and height, create harmonious proportions and views, improve the canal landscape, and recreate the hustling and bustling scene of the canal’s ancient pottery market.

Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Handrail, Courtyard, Patio
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Arch
© Trieu Chien

The project is a 5-storey multi-functional complex. The architectural shape results from 7 interlocking ceramic wheels inspired by the image of a ceramic artisan smoothing a block of clay into overlapping curves that tend to expand gradually. It creates an impressive volume and optimizes its functionality, such as making a shelf for displaying ceramics or a staircase to move between floors. From another perspective, the project is reminiscent of the image of Bat Trang's antique gourd furnace.

Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Trieu Chien
Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Image 29 of 32
Section

To emphasize the rustic and idyllic characteristics of the pottery village, the reddish-brown color of rough ceramics is the main theme. It thoroughly uses familiar materials of the craft village, such as Bat Trang bricks and tiles.

Save this picture!
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Trieu Chien

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:XWJ9+H46, Bát Tràng, Gia Lâm, Hanoi, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
1+1>2 Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCultural CenterVietnam
Cite: "Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects" 23 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008584/bat-trang-ceramic-community-house-1-plus-1-2-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags