Bat Trang Ceramic Community House / 1+1>2 Architects

Architects: Nguyen Duy Thanh; Do Quang Minh; Tran Hong Nam

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. After three years of construction, Bat Trang Ceramic Community House was put into operation in 2021. With a total investment of 150 billion VND, the project is part of The Center for “Quintessence of the Vietnamese Craft Village” to develop craft villages and preserve the traditions of pottery craft more than 500 years old.

Bat Trang Ceramic Community House plays an important role in village planning. It is located at the gateway to welcome tourists, facing the Bac Hung Hai canal and connecting to the Red River. The building form is carefully considered to control construction density and height, create harmonious proportions and views, improve the canal landscape, and recreate the hustling and bustling scene of the canal’s ancient pottery market.

The project is a 5-storey multi-functional complex. The architectural shape results from 7 interlocking ceramic wheels inspired by the image of a ceramic artisan smoothing a block of clay into overlapping curves that tend to expand gradually. It creates an impressive volume and optimizes its functionality, such as making a shelf for displaying ceramics or a staircase to move between floors. From another perspective, the project is reminiscent of the image of Bat Trang's antique gourd furnace.

To emphasize the rustic and idyllic characteristics of the pottery village, the reddish-brown color of rough ceramics is the main theme. It thoroughly uses familiar materials of the craft village, such as Bat Trang bricks and tiles.