One Firm’s Triple Threat: Design Confidence, Flexibility and Cultural Significance

Save this picture! Nanaimo Cruise Ship Terminal. Image Courtesy of Checkwitch Poiron Architects & HA Photography

Design confidence is crucial to the team at Checkwitch Poiron Architects. If they can be confident in their design, then it becomes much easier to advocate for it with clients. The team builds that confidence with flexible software and cultural awareness.

One of the major tools through which they build confidence in their designs is by using building information modeling (BIM) in Vectorworks. BIM allows the team to digitally represent the characteristics of a building before it's constructed. This comprehensive approach enables them to visualize the entire project and identify any potential clashes or conflicts between different elements. By resolving these issues in the digital realm, they can ensure a smoother and more efficient construction process.

With their BIM use comes 3D workflows, which further amplify their capacity to grow confident in their work. Creating rich 3D models not only allows them to properly visualize the project, but also allows them to work directly with clients to tailor layouts to their needs. Poiron noted that, when working with clients, his team will often share several layouts of programmatic elements for feedback. They can generate these layouts in Vectorworks in just a few minutes.

The team views each project as an opportunity to create a harmonious relationship between the built environment and nature. "Every time we design a building, we look at it as borrowing space from nature — and so it’s up to us to do the best job we can to make that space something that’s uplifting to the people who inhabit it," said David Poiron, principal at Checkwitch Poiron Architects.

Poiron believes that using wood as a primary material in their designs allows them to pay homage to Nanaimo's (Canada) rich history in the lumber industry. It’s a way of honoring the city's roots and celebrating its past while also embracing contemporary design principles.

Beyond its cultural significance, the firm recognizes the inherent beauty and versatility of wood. They use this natural material not only for aesthetic purposes but also for its structural integrity. Incorporating wood into both the structural and interior elements of their designs allows for a seamless integration of nature into the built environment.

This deliberate choice to incorporate wood aligns with the firm's ethos of creating a harmonious relationship between the built environment and nature. Each project becomes an opportunity to blend the man-made with the natural.

