Flat 29A / martinskocek

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located on the border of the Old Town in a 1920s rondokubist building by Klement Šilinger. The two-track construction is characteristic of a wooden ceiling structure combined with a reinforced concrete ribbed ceiling.

The new layout works with this fact and subordinates the arrangement of the spaces to it. The originally transversally divided space opens up in all directions creating long sightlines.

They are also helped by the shaping of the structural openings in the central load-bearing wall, which is also the counterpart to the original windows on the façade. Everything else is just furniture that carries its functional level.