Flat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsFlat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsFlat 29A / martinskocek - Interior PhotographyFlat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedFlat 29A / martinskocek - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Apartment Interiors
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: martinskocek
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Louis Poulsen
  • Lead Architect: Martin Skoček
Flat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Matej Hakár
Flat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located on the border of the Old Town in a 1920s rondokubist building by Klement Šilinger. The two-track construction is characteristic of a wooden ceiling structure combined with a reinforced concrete ribbed ceiling.

Flat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Matej Hakár
Flat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár
Flat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár

The new layout works with this fact and subordinates the arrangement of the spaces to it. The originally transversally divided space opens up in all directions creating long sightlines.

Flat 29A / martinskocek - Image 17 of 17
Plan - After

They are also helped by the shaping of the structural openings in the central load-bearing wall, which is also the counterpart to the original windows on the façade. Everything else is just furniture that carries its functional level.

Flat 29A / martinskocek - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Matej Hakár

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Bratislava, Slovakia

martinskocek
