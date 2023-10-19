Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Vietnam
  5. MA Architects Office / MA Architects

MA Architects Office / MA Architects

Save
MA Architects Office / MA Architects

MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsMA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, ChairMA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsMA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Table, BeamMA Architects Office / MA Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices, Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
An Phu, Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Paul Phan

Text description provided by the architects. MA architects, five years of experience working in rental offices, stable, narrow, inflexible spaces with difficulties of owner’s stories, air conditioner, surrounded environment that architectural offices in Ho Chi Minh City mostly face daily…

Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden, Courtyard
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Image 29 of 33
Ground and 2nd Floor Plan

MA architects have thought about an office space where they come to share, work, and dream in the slight wind, natural light, green trees, sand, rain, and wood. MA considers these elements like a seed, in which everyone plays as an embryo, nourished in mind and body by the sun, wind, rain, and air with plants and birds and covered by a layer of concrete walls and eco-tin roofing sheets. The plot, with a popular size in Ho Chi Minh City, 5x20m, is planned to use resources such as the bare ground and the yard, which is self-absorbed and evaporated to reduce the heat in hot weather—reusing old wood to make the carcass, beams, trusses, floor, and columns with the natural structure—the outside covers as a test with the brick walls eco tin roofing sheets.

Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Image 30 of 33
Section and Roof Plan
Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Paul Phan

Starting with the bare ground, MA tackled the ground, floor, and wall to make a stable base and cover. Then, MA is erecting the wooden beams, columns, structural framework, planting trees, etc. Bringing the furniture inside the office at last. The organization of the construction process is carefully calculated in reality, including material features, space features, less construction time, installation, and budget.

Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Paul Phan
Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Paul Phan

With the limit in the budget, the materials used are their own colors and textures to complete the project. For wood, MA only used old woods, treated the surface, and erected. The cover - the surrounding wall is rawly built and completed with a waterproof layer to create a good cover for the office and avoid the effects of rain and sun.

Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam, Chair
© Paul Phan

About the floor, in addition to the cement concrete floor of the working area, the remaining area is the bare ground, compacted tightly with a layer of small stones and finished with a compacted sand layer on the top. This creates a natural color, is self-absorbed whenever it rains, and decreases the hot temperature by the way of watering the sand in rough weather. The roof uses eco tin and light roofing sheets, and on top are dried coconut leaves to lighten, insulate, and reduce noise. Trees are carefully chosen in size, type, etc., to bring inside the project.

Save this picture!
MA Architects Office / MA Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Paul Phan

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:An Phu, Quận 2, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MA Architects Vietnam
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsVietnam
Cite: "MA Architects Office / MA Architects" 19 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008417/ma-architects-office-ma-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer DesksCheck the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest Computer Desks

Check the latest LecternsCheck the latest LecternsCheck the latest Lecterns

Check the latest Lecterns

Top #Tags