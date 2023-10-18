Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Xã Café / Tad Atelier

Xã Café / Tad Atelier

Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Exterior Photography, GardenXã Café / Tad Atelier - Interior Photography, BeamXã Café / Tad Atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardXã Café / Tad Atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Bathtub, CourtyardXã Café / Tad Atelier - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Coffee Shop
Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam
  • Architects: Tad.atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Design Team: Vũ Tiến An, Phạm Quốc Hiệp, Bùi Diễm Quỳnh
  • Design Assistants: Đức Vũ, Minh Hùng, Phú Trọng, Minh Hiếu
  • Contractor: Anh Tình
  • City: Buon Ma Thuot
  • Country: Vietnam
Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Interior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the outskirts of Buon Ma Thuot city, in the Cư Ebur commune, a long-established community with a strong sense of social cohesion is currently grappling with the rapid urbanization process. When tasked with designing a coffee shop in this area, we aimed to create an architecture that could inherit the spirit of the location while maintaining harmony between new architecture and the existing community lifestyle.

Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Interior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Tad.atelier
Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Image 25 of 28
Plan - Ground Floor
Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Exterior Photography, Beam
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

To optimize costs and align with local construction resources, the architecture of the café was modularized to ensure a convenient and efficient construction process.

Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
Courtesy of Tad.atelier
Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Image 27 of 28
Section
Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, Chair
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

In Cư Ebur, many houses still retain the characteristics of rural architecture, with each family having a solid main house that extends into surrounding spaces with lightweight structures to accommodate daily activities, entertain guests, house livestock, or serve as farm equipment storage or vehicle garages for farmers. This inspired the architectural proposal of Cà phê Xã, as the construction site was formerly an old deer stable, vegetable garden, and a communal outdoor living area for the entire family.

Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Bathtub, Courtyard
Courtesy of Tad.atelier
Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Image 28 of 28
Isometric View - Small Coffee Spaces
Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

The proposal for an open layout was also based on our observation that most local residents prefer roadside coffee stalls' open and airy atmosphere. The "enclosed" portions of the project were strategically placed in appropriate areas, primarily serving private functions such as the counter and support facilities. At the same time, most of the main space was open to nature. We aimed for a "loose" structure to maintain continuity and diversity in the coffee experience. Considerations regarding ground elevation, size, height, and landscaping were made to ensure the café space could accommodate various users simultaneously, whether for workshops, reading, group meetings, or family gatherings.

Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Image 22 of 28
Collage
Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

With the entire space revolving around a large central courtyard, we aimed to create an atmosphere that was both cozy, communal, and open, reflecting the essence of the café's name, "Xã" (which means "community" in Vietnamese)—the project aimed to achieve a sense of harmony while preserving each separate space's richness and individuality.

Xã Café / Tad Atelier - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of Tad.atelier

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cư ÊBur, Buon Ma Thuot, Dak Lak, Vietnam

About this office
Tad.atelier
Office

Top #Tags