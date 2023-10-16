The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive

+ 16

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Amid the rapidly changing cafe trend in Korea, images of traditional Korean tea-drinking culture and traditional Korean houses are reinterpreted in spatial language for a cafe space worth timeless.

Visitors to this cafe focus on looking at 'I' in the space, observing the process of pouring drinks, feeling the lights and music, and conversing with others over drinks. Visitors will be able to feel this process completely.