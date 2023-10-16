Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive

The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive

Save
The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive

The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamThe Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamThe Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - Interior PhotographyThe Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - Interior Photography, Table, BeamThe Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop Interiors
Gangnam-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Tumerics Archive
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  281
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Lead Architect: Hwang Hyun-Gu
  • Designer: Kang-Min-Jeong
  • City: Gangnam-gu
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Amid the rapidly changing cafe trend in Korea, images of traditional Korean tea-drinking culture and traditional Korean houses are reinterpreted in spatial language for a cafe space worth timeless. 

Save this picture!
The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

Visitors to this cafe focus on looking at 'I' in the space, observing the process of pouring drinks, feeling the lights and music, and conversing with others over drinks.  Visitors will be able to feel this process completely.

Save this picture!
The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bongeunsa-ro 29-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Tumerics Archive
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "The Villa Avance Coffee Shop / Tumerics Archive" 16 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008291/the-villa-avance-coffee-shop-tumerics-archive> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest BathtubsCheck the latest BathtubsCheck the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Bathtubs

Check the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact KitchensCheck the latest Compact Kitchens

Check the latest Compact Kitchens

Top #Tags