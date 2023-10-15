Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio

+ 28

Construction Supervisor: Rungroj Tansukanun, Metee Moonmuang

Documentary Photographer: Metee Moonmuang

Drawings: Sathita Thammasangwan, Autsadawoot Kumperm, Supawit Rincome, Kan Pinsopon

Text: Patcharada Inplang

Builders: Yaiwood, Yangnar Studio Builder Team

Structure Engineer: Yangnar Studio

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Thingamajiggy is settled in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai. Surrounded by lush paddy fields and elongated hills to the west, the project manifests the owner and designer's shared vision – to let nature play a prominent role in their architectural canvas. This coffee shop is an architectural endeavor that may never truly be completed. It thrives on the willingness to allow the environment to shape its identity rather than imposing a rigid architectural blueprint. Upon entering this space, visitors discover a unique experience of open-air seating amid two small buildings, a testament to the 'in-between' spaces, subject to the ever-changing seasons and climate. It defies conventional coffee shop boundaries, inviting interaction with the space in an unconventional manner.

The main buildings of this coffee shop architects were inspired by the traditional rice barns used by local villagers, characterized by their context and architectural language, circular forms that blend seamlessly into the rural landscape surrounded by rice fields. Additionally, they adopted a technique to extract and repurpose wooden structures, contributing to the walls of the building and creating a connection with the rice's pressure from the inside. The team had the liberty to experiment with extending the wooden beam structures that support the roof beam and a mixed prefabricate system of wooden work made from their studio and assembled with concrete structures on site. Due to the empty greenery, the site architect offered a generous grassy lawn and a temporary bamboo pavilion in the middle.

The bamboo pavilion is another component that requires mutual understanding and acceptance by both the owner and the architect. Bamboo is often praised for its sustainable qualities, yet chemicals threaten more than 90% of bamboo construction or try to bend it into fancy form. The team, however, sought to craft a straightforward bamboo structure, respecting the genuine nature of the material. They designed a pavilion with a framework made from bamboo and tightly lashed together with fishing net rope, a technique mastered by local wisdom. This rooftop filters light temporarily, providing shade during specific times of the day, creating an ever-changing outdoor experience for visitors. The space remains flexible, awaiting the day when the young trees planted with the owner's original intent mature and take their place.

If we use business type to classify this area, Thingamajiggy may appear as a coffee shop. However, from an architectural perspective, it becomes evident that this project is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of man-made structures and the massive impact of the surrounding natural environment.

In conclusion, Thingamajiggy is more than just a coffee shop; it's a living, evolving architectural testament to the symbiotic relationship between man-made structures and the natural world. It showcases how a humble coffee shop can integrate seamlessly with its surroundings, embracing nature and allowing it to shape the very essence of the space.