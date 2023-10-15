Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, WindowsThingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, BeamThingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior PhotographyThingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior PhotographyThingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Pavilion, Sustainability & Green Design
Thailand
  • Architects: Yangnar Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  21
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rungkit Charoenwats
  • Lead Architect: Dechophon Rattanasatchatham
  • Construction Supervisor: Rungroj Tansukanun, Metee Moonmuang
  • Documentary Photographer: Metee Moonmuang
  • Drawings: Sathita Thammasangwan, Autsadawoot Kumperm, Supawit Rincome, Kan Pinsopon
  • Text: Patcharada Inplang
  • Builders: Yaiwood, Yangnar Studio Builder Team
  • Structure Engineer: Yangnar Studio
  • Country: Thailand
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Rungkit Charoenwats

Text description provided by the architects. Thingamajiggy is settled in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai. Surrounded by lush paddy fields and elongated hills to the west, the project manifests the owner and designer's shared vision – to let nature play a prominent role in their architectural canvas. This coffee shop is an architectural endeavor that may never truly be completed. It thrives on the willingness to allow the environment to shape its identity rather than imposing a rigid architectural blueprint. Upon entering this space, visitors discover a unique experience of open-air seating amid two small buildings, a testament to the 'in-between' spaces, subject to the ever-changing seasons and climate. It defies conventional coffee shop boundaries, inviting interaction with the space in an unconventional manner.

Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwats
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Image 31 of 33
Plan
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwats

The main buildings of this coffee shop architects were inspired by the traditional rice barns used by local villagers, characterized by their context and architectural language, circular forms that blend seamlessly into the rural landscape surrounded by rice fields. Additionally, they adopted a technique to extract and repurpose wooden structures, contributing to the walls of the building and creating a connection with the rice's pressure from the inside. The team had the liberty to experiment with extending the wooden beam structures that support the roof beam and a mixed prefabricate system of wooden work made from their studio and assembled with concrete structures on site. Due to the empty greenery, the site architect offered a generous grassy lawn and a temporary bamboo pavilion in the middle.

Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwats
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Image 32 of 33
Longitudinal Section
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwats

The bamboo pavilion is another component that requires mutual understanding and acceptance by both the owner and the architect. Bamboo is often praised for its sustainable qualities, yet chemicals threaten more than 90% of bamboo construction or try to bend it into fancy form. The team, however, sought to craft a straightforward bamboo structure, respecting the genuine nature of the material. They designed a pavilion with a framework made from bamboo and tightly lashed together with fishing net rope, a technique mastered by local wisdom. This rooftop filters light temporarily, providing shade during specific times of the day, creating an ever-changing outdoor experience for visitors. The space remains flexible, awaiting the day when the young trees planted with the owner's original intent mature and take their place.

Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwats
Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
© Rungkit Charoenwats

If we use business type to classify this area, Thingamajiggy may appear as a coffee shop. However, from an architectural perspective, it becomes evident that this project is a testament to the harmonious coexistence of man-made structures and the massive impact of the surrounding natural environment.

Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwats

In conclusion, Thingamajiggy is more than just a coffee shop; it's a living, evolving architectural testament to the symbiotic relationship between man-made structures and the natural world. It showcases how a humble coffee shop can integrate seamlessly with its surroundings, embracing nature and allowing it to shape the very essence of the space.  

Thingamajiggy Coffee Roaster / Yangnar Studio - Exterior Photography
Process Picture 3

Project location

Address:Mae Rim District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

