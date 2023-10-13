Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a charming corner of the city, Bar Esquina do Souza was already an iconic place for locals and visitors. However, the challenge was to elevate this space to new levels, while maintaining its unique identity and modernizing its infrastructure to meet contemporary needs.

The project by MARCOZERO Estudio was conceived as a dialogue between the past and the present. By preserving original architectural elements, such as the exposed brick facade and iron details, the architects respected the history of the place. At the same time, they introduced modern elements that added functionality. Upon entering Bar Esquina do Souza, visitors are welcomed by a cozy atmosphere, where carefully selected colors and materials create a sensation of comfort. Soft lighting and strategically arranged furniture invite customers to relax and enjoy the space.

The renovation also included discreet structural reinforcements, ensuring that the space maintained its integrity while adapting to modern demands. Technical details, such as strategic lighting and material choices, contributed to the welcoming and inviting atmosphere. The bar area was designed not only to meet the practical needs of the staff but also to become a visual element that adds to the space.

This project is a tribute to tradition and innovation, history and the future. Bar Esquina do Souza is now a symbol of the fusion between the past and the present, where design meets cultural roots.