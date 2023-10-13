Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Brazil
  5. Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio

Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio

Save
Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio

Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamBar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairBar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography, Windows, FacadeBar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop, Brick, BeamBar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Bar
São Paulo, Brazil
Save this picture!
Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a charming corner of the city, Bar Esquina do Souza was already an iconic place for locals and visitors. However, the challenge was to elevate this space to new levels, while maintaining its unique identity and modernizing its infrastructure to meet contemporary needs. 

Save this picture!
Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Countertop, Brick, Beam
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The project by MARCOZERO Estudio was conceived as a dialogue between the past and the present. By preserving original architectural elements, such as the exposed brick facade and iron details, the architects respected the history of the place. At the same time, they introduced modern elements that added functionality. Upon entering Bar Esquina do Souza, visitors are welcomed by a cozy atmosphere, where carefully selected colors and materials create a sensation of comfort. Soft lighting and strategically arranged furniture invite customers to relax and enjoy the space. 

Save this picture!
Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Save this picture!
Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Image 14 of 14
Plan

The renovation also included discreet structural reinforcements, ensuring that the space maintained its integrity while adapting to modern demands. Technical details, such as strategic lighting and material choices, contributed to the welcoming and inviting atmosphere. The bar area was designed not only to meet the practical needs of the staff but also to become a visual element that adds to the space. 

Save this picture!
Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

This project is a tribute to tradition and innovation, history and the future. Bar Esquina do Souza is now a symbol of the fusion between the past and the present, where design meets cultural roots.

Save this picture!
Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Vila Leopoldina, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, 02675-031, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MARCOZERO Estudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarBrazil
Cite: "Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio" [Bar Esquina do Souza / MARCOZERO Estúdio] 13 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008260/bar-esquina-do-souza-marcozero-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Top #Tags