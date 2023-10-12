The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio

+ 24

Leader Designer: Hu Xing, Liu Changming, Li Zhe

Design Team: Yan Chunyang, Luo Tingkai, Li Hongyu, Yin Ruobing, Zeng Simin, Peng Yue, Peng Hongyu

Design Unit: Huazhong University of Science and Technology + Qing Studio

Steel Structure: Longyou Xiaochen machinery repair department

City: Quzhou

Country: China

Quay. "The Wind Rises" at the end of the landscape. Our initial design task is a small quay, with plans to dock two medium-sized cruise ships 20-30m long. In terms of building types, quays, outdoor swimming pools, diving platforms, and fishing platforms they all look alike. Just because it is paired with different components such as railings, ladders, tie-ups, or benches, a one-person wide elevated trestle can achieve multiple identity conversion. Therefore, we have developed five types of unit modules based on the prototype of the single-column elevated trestle to meet different environmental and functional requirements. The general plan of the quay is deduced from the relationship between the ship route, the river bank, the road, and the village: It is basically a cross shape, which follows the course from two directions; The angle between it and the river bank can enclose the swimming pool area; On the other hand, its extension into the land runs right through the farmlands, directly opposite the entrance to the village.

Slope. However, for flood safety reasons, the function of "The Wind Rises" from the quay which is deep into the heart of the river, back to the bank of the Qujiang River to become a part of the flood protection slope. As a design team from Wuhan, we are very familiar with the scenes of villagers fishing, washing clothes, and enjoying the cool by the river. It was like going back to my childhood on the riverbank: sitting on the ground on the sloping revetments, silhouetted in the setting sun, of course, there is the river wind blowing slowly. This may belong to all the residents of the riverside common living landscape, it is vivid enough to transcend time and space.

Platform. "The Wind Rises" is an added layer between the river, the road, and the farmland. Following the water level, we successively use hollow steel grid plate, hexagonal slope protection brick, and concrete, to set up multi-level platforms at different elevations: The lowest level will be flooded during the flood, and the hollowed floor material facilitates drainage; The middle part is slope and large steps conforming to the terrain; At the top is the overhead platform, which leads people directly from the road to the river. At different heights, there are various facilities for villagers to sit, lie down, enjoy a distant view, or carry out various water-related activities.

Lighthouse. From a distance, "The Wind Rises" is three translucent square towers, standing on platforms of different heights, outlining the new skyline of Longyou. In order to present a light body, the square tower adopts a steel structure frame supported by a single column, and the outer cover is a fine metal extension net. They filter the scenery of the river into a hazy layer, and at night they are lit up like lanterns. They are just like the big trees at the entrance of the village, which are not only beacons for boats on the river but also provide shelter and shade for villagers. The eaves of the square tower bend up in different directions, standing on the bank of the river, capturing the shape of the wind.