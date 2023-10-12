Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio

The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio

Save
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio

The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Interior Photography, Fence, WaterfrontThe Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontThe Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Installations & Structures, Spaceport
Quzhou, China
  • Leader Designer: Hu Xing, Liu Changming, Li Zhe
  • Design Team: Yan Chunyang, Luo Tingkai, Li Hongyu, Yin Ruobing, Zeng Simin, Peng Yue, Peng Hongyu
  • Design Unit: Huazhong University of Science and Technology + Qing Studio
  • City: Quzhou
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior Photography
© Arch Nango

Quay. "The Wind Rises" at the end of the landscape. Our initial design task is a small quay, with plans to dock two medium-sized cruise ships 20-30m long. In terms of building types, quays, outdoor swimming pools, diving platforms, and fishing platforms they all look alike. Just because it is paired with different components such as railings, ladders, tie-ups, or benches, a one-person wide elevated trestle can achieve multiple identity conversion. Therefore, we have developed five types of unit modules based on the prototype of the single-column elevated trestle to meet different environmental and functional requirements. The general plan of the quay is deduced from the relationship between the ship route, the river bank, the road, and the village: It is basically a cross shape, which follows the course from two directions; The angle between it and the river bank can enclose the swimming pool area; On the other hand, its extension into the land runs right through the farmlands, directly opposite the entrance to the village.

Save this picture!
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Arch Nango
Save this picture!
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior Photography
© Arch Nango

Slope. However, for flood safety reasons, the function of "The Wind Rises" from the quay which is deep into the heart of the river, back to the bank of the Qujiang River to become a part of the flood protection slope. As a design team from Wuhan, we are very familiar with the scenes of villagers fishing, washing clothes, and enjoying the cool by the river. It was like going back to my childhood on the riverbank: sitting on the ground on the sloping revetments, silhouetted in the setting sun, of course, there is the river wind blowing slowly. This may belong to all the residents of the riverside common living landscape, it is vivid enough to transcend time and space.

Save this picture!
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
Courtesy of Qing Studio

Platform. "The Wind Rises" is an added layer between the river, the road, and the farmland. Following the water level, we successively use hollow steel grid plate, hexagonal slope protection brick, and concrete, to set up multi-level platforms at different elevations: The lowest level will be flooded during the flood, and the hollowed floor material facilitates drainage; The middle part is slope and large steps conforming to the terrain; At the top is the overhead platform, which leads people directly from the road to the river. At different heights, there are various facilities for villagers to sit, lie down, enjoy a distant view, or carry out various water-related activities.

Save this picture!
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Image 26 of 29
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Image 29 of 29
Detail

Lighthouse. From a distance, "The Wind Rises" is three translucent square towers, standing on platforms of different heights, outlining the new skyline of Longyou. In order to present a light body, the square tower adopts a steel structure frame supported by a single column, and the outer cover is a fine metal extension net. They filter the scenery of the river into a hazy layer, and at night they are lit up like lanterns. They are just like the big trees at the entrance of the village, which are not only beacons for boats on the river but also provide shelter and shade for villagers. The eaves of the square tower bend up in different directions, standing on the bank of the river, capturing the shape of the wind.

Save this picture!
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Qing Studio
Save this picture!
The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Handrail
© Arch Nango

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Longyou County, Quzhou, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Qing Studio
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationSpaceportChina

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureInfrastructureTransportationSpaceportChina
Cite: "The Wind Rises Installation / Qing Studio" 12 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008165/the-wind-rises-qing-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path LightsCheck the latest Path Lights

Check the latest Path Lights

Top #Tags