Fragrant Lake•Wiki World Natural Camp / Wiki World

Design Team: Wei Mu, Baorong Wu, Wen He, Zhaoxian Feng, Liwen Tao

Construction: Wiki World

Client: Hongan Fushan real estate development, Fragrant Lake

City: Huanggang

Country: China

Fragrant•Wiki World Natural Camp.

This project is located in Huanggang City, Hubei Province, covering an area of about 200 acres, with 13 wooden houses scattered around. This project is also part of the Wiki World Co-Building Plan that will build a series of unique natural homes in nature.

Cabins of diversity.

We designed and built 6 different types of cabin with interesting partners. Combining location selection and exploration of living possibilities, the cabins became diverse. There is no standard answer to residence, and it is even extremely subjective. It depends on curiosity, the way you enter the site, and what you want to see when you lie down. That’s why we name the cabins as follow: Dumbo, Obelisk, Pyramid, Giraffe, Sprite and Wiki Shelter.

It is named Dumbo because the huge black double-slope roof looks like Dumbo. The black carbonized wood loft space houses two comfortable large beds, and the first floor is a living room facing nature.

Giraffe, the high wooden cabin seems to be climbing a mountain, closest to the tree, and the slender facade looks like a giraffe in nature. The cabin uses reflective materials because we always want to reduce the impact of the building on the environment. Therefore, giraffes often disappear. There are two independent bedrooms on the second and third floors. The bedroom on the third floor has an independent terrace, and you can reach out and touch the branches. You will feel like you are disappearing into nature, and you will feel like you are sleeping in the sky.

Pyramid, the earliest pyramid is a space installation of the Wiki World co-building project. Here, it has become a wooden house where you can sleep. The huge pyramid-shaped roof hides a comfortable attic bedroom and a huge terrace that is not afraid of weather. This is the wooden house that designers are most keen to stay in after its completion, because it satisfies people's fantasy of a wooden house in the forest. No matter it’s windy or raining, under the eaves is the best place to hang out.

The obelisk maintains its monumental shape. The second floor is a bedroom full of divinity, and the first floor is a bedroom with a huge bay window. The bathrooms are all indoors, without the hard core of the first generation obelisk. A little paranoid, a little more comfortable. Users said that lying in the attic and looking up at the spire, they always felt like they had to believe in something.

The Sprite cabin, a house designed for elves, has a crystal-like shape, and the original fish-scale tiles and mirror materials complement each other. The Elf House is alone on its own peninsula, which is secluded enough to make people feel a little lonely.

Wiki Shelter provides the most basic shelter for humans in nature. The space is large, warm and comfortable enough, just like a hunter's hut, of course, much more comfortable than a real Nordic hunter's hut. Wiki World continues the natural construction concept, we retain every tree in the site, keep the path and texture of the original woodland and farmland, all the cabins are self-developed prefabricated wooden structure, built together by the team and the user.

Wiki World-Build Small, Dream Big.

Wiki World has been committed to returning to natural life through natural construction. The sprite cabin continues such a natural wild house experiment, jumping out of the inertia of the size of the thinking, focusing on the relationship between living behaviour and environment, the answer of space must be far from the daily living experience, even a little paranoid. "Small" brings us closer to the material, so we are more sensitive. Now that we are in the forest, let's go barefoot for a day and listen to the sound of dead leaves being crushed on the terrace.

Build Naturally.

Natural buildings can be built like Lego. Little cabins, like building blocks, were placed in the forest. We stick to the original wild wood construction technique that we hand fired the façade of the carbonized wood boards. The cabins are all connected by small metal components that can be repeatedly assembled. We try to create a precise relationship between the cabins and the environment in the nature. Each wooden cabin is elevated above the ground, and no walls or artificial landscapes are used. Nature is the best package.