World
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, CityscapeShanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, FacadeShanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsShanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Image 5 of 47

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Space, Park
Baoshan, China
  • Architects: URBAN ARCHITECTURE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1029
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:CreatAR Images
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Shanghai Taishen Trading Co., Ltd, Shanghai Xinlin Building Materials Co., Ltd, Taicang Gold Inlaid Yu Metal Products Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Yuzhe Lighting Co., Ltd
  • Lead Architects: Yang Cui
  • Landscape Design: Urban Architecture •UT Youta Planning • Landscape Division
  • Lighting Design: AET Lighting Design
  • Core Team: Xuan Chen、Mei Xu、Peng Wang
  • Construction Drawing Design: Urban Architecture
  • Developer: Shanghai Baoshan District Gaojing People's governmentClients:, Shanghai Baoshan District Gaojing People's government
  • City: Baoshan
  • Country: China
© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. High Land Park Civic Center is an old building renovation project. The project is located at Gaojing Town, Baoshan District, Shanghai, based on an abandoned railway freight station, adjacent to the Beiyang Railway Branch Line, a railway line that runs through downtown Shanghai. The site is cut by crisscrossing road traffic, creating an overlooked, abandoned space in the urban fabric.

© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Garden
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© CreatAR Images

The logic of construction. During the construction process, the old building needs to be enclosed first. We abstract the natural state on the surface of the earth into the initial enclosed skin space of the building, folding, twisting, and rigorously wrapping the old building. The skin is composed of two interfaces, inside and outside, and during the process of rotation, the inner and outer spaces can be converted into each other.

© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© CreatAR Images

Growth on the earth. The internal wrapping space formed after the enclosure is the solid part of the entire exhibition space, the generation of the entity and the park in one go, the original concrete floor is broken, from the natural surface to grow, and spread, and the fifth facade of the entity is the extension and enlargement of the park interface, the vertical interface of the roof park slope naturally forms the linear lighting window of the lower exhibition hall.

Save this picture!
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Image 33 of 47
© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© CreatAR Images
Save this picture!
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Image 38 of 47
Floor Plan

Link to the path. The path of the roof reshapes the public space of the original site, and the penetrating path at the bottom of the building connects the fragmented urban space that was originally cut by the building, and the new form is a positive reshaping of the open public space of the city. The building's roof is designed with ramps to the north and south, creating a three-dimensional transportation system with a central focus on the rooftop garden. This system connects the urban park, the building, and the street corner square through vertical transportation.

© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© CreatAR Images

Fifth facade. In order to transform as many spaces as possible into an extension of the park for various activities, we view the rooftop of the fifth facade as an extension and amplification of the park interface in our design. This approach aims to activate originally underutilized urban spaces, creating a place for people to linger and relax.

© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Image 5 of 47
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images

Space of light. The superimposed layers of the roof cleverly embedded the skylight, the surface space of the roof becomes the natural slope seating area of the roof garden theater and becomes an important source of light in the internal exhibition space, and the exhibitions and events in the future internal space can interact with the light in different ways to form a new spatial experience.

© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade
© CreatAR Images

The imprint of culture. The living bamboo texture collides with the concrete memory of the original base, while the art painting follows the traditional Shanghai facade texture treatment technique to add emotional memory to the civic center. The two facade materials and building shapes are perfectly combined to form an enclosed architectural space and speak different architectural languages.

© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© CreatAR Images
© CreatAR Images
Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Gaojingzhen, Baoshan, Shanghai, China

URBAN ARCHITECTURE
GlassStoneConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkChina

Cite: "Shanghai's New Horizon High Land Park & Civic Center / URBAN ARCHITECTURE" 09 Oct 2023. ArchDaily.

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

上海新境地•新二绿地&市民中心 / UA尤安设计

上海新境地•新二绿地&市民中心 / UA尤安设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

