Zzip Honey Shop / Laboratory of Architecture #3

Text description provided by the architects. The small sizes don't deny placing big things. In just 60 m², the main element of the interior is an oversized disc, on which different types of honey are represented.

Solar shape emphasizes being ecological and proximity to nature, which is very important, because, besides functional purpose, the first café/shop for honey product company Zzip is a statement that should present the core values of the new brand.

To highlight the importance of small products, alongside the wall museum-like exposition with screens and texts is arranged.