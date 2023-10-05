Zzip Honey Shop / Laboratory of Architecture #3

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
T'bilisi, Georgia
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Text description provided by the architects. The small sizes don't deny placing big things.  In just 60 m², the main element of the interior is an oversized disc, on which different types of honey are represented.

© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
Solar shape emphasizes being ecological and proximity to nature, which is very important, because, besides functional purpose, the first café/shop for honey product company Zzip is a statement that should present the core values of the new brand.

© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

To highlight the importance of small products, alongside the wall museum-like exposition with screens and texts is arranged.

© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi
© Giorgi Mamasakhlisi

Address:1 Pkhovi St, T'bilisi, Georgia

