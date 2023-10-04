Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Brazil
  5. Fit Apartment / CoDA

Fit Apartment / CoDA

Save
Fit Apartment / CoDA

Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsFit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink, Chair, WindowsFit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, SinkFit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, BathroomFit Apartment / CoDA - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments, Renovation
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: CoDA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Julia Tótoli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acervo, Antunes Armários e Cozinhas, Ladrilharia, Paulo Sérgio, WS marmoraria
  • Lead Architects: Pedro Grilo, Gabriel Monteiro
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Fit Apartment deviates from the standard of many residential projects already carried out by the office, with a completely integrated character: Except for the bathroom, all walls have been eliminated, creating a continuous circulation through the social area, kitchen, office, and master bedroom. The proposal came from the owners' desire to create a sensation of more spaciousness in the 60m2 apartment. 

Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Julia Tótoli

The pandemic changed the relationship with living for many people, and a new habit acquired by clients was exercising at home. Thus, even with the relatively small apartment, an important premise for the project was to give versatility to the space - allowing for various uses throughout the apartment, including physical exercise. This demand also required the creation of appropriate storage for all equipment used. 

Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Julia Tótoli

Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Julia Tótoli

The demolition went through the entire apartment, revealing the beautiful texture of the concrete slab, an important element in the color and texture palette. This palette was defined in an effective way - based on a painting that the client received from her aunt, which occupies a prominent position in front of the dining table. The pink hydraulic tile floor serves to highlight this element, and blue came as one of the subtones of the paint as well. The result was a colorful and cozy space, due to the use of pastel tones. 

Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Julia Tótoli

The exposed beams throughout the apartment reveal the points where the original walls were demolished. However, as mentioned, the bathroom was maintained, forming a central core with the plumbing, laundry, and kitchen around it, and circulation freely around it.

Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Door
© Julia Tótoli

In the sleeping accommodations, the couple's bed can be hidden inside a wardrobe, reinforcing the flexible character of the space. The bed area then becomes a space for circulation and exercise practice, along with the floor-to-ceiling installed bars (rack), used for this purpose. 

Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Door
© Julia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Julia Tótoli

The storage space of the "bedroom" blends with the other walls of the apartment, extending along the one that houses it. Its shape creates a rhythm of coming and going by forming the workbench which, also seeking versatility, has different height possibilities through the notches made in the carpentry. 

Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Countertop, Sink, Chair, Windows
© Julia Tótoli
Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography, Sink
© Julia Tótoli

The end product was an apartment that deviates from the obvious and, even though small, becomes spacious through its wide and integrated circulation.

Save this picture!
Fit Apartment / CoDA - Interior Photography
© Julia Tótoli

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Asa Norte, Brasília - Distrito Federal, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CoDA
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Fit Apartment / CoDA" [Apartamento Fit / CoDA] 04 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007746/fit-apartment-coda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags