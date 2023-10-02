Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Bournian Residence / FGR Architects

Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenBournian Residence / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, ChairBournian Residence / FGR Architects - Interior PhotographyBournian Residence / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBournian Residence / FGR Architects - More Images+ 16

Strathmore, Australia
Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. The Courtyard Residence resembles a rectangular origami of concrete and glass. The project’s ambition is a design of calm expression, heightened experience and seamless function. Concrete geometry and bespoke glass apertures deliver privacy and prismatic delight. An understated street elevation with implied, layered volumes realizes a heightened sense of intrigue and wonder. If the streetscape view is largely private, the interiors bloom poetically with a warm materiality.

Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Peter Bennetts
Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Peter Bennetts

A low-rise form contains a masterful series of concertinaed spaces. Adopting the classic Mediterranean model of the central courtyard, the house thrives on external privacy and internal experience. Moments of stillness and exuberance exist within this continuum. Water as a wellspring is the focus of the courtyard as an oasis. Reflection and delight are contrasted by the monumental energy of matte and polished concrete. Muted surfaces celebrate a sophisticated rawness supported by the evolving dance of light, shadow, and reflection. 

Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Interior Photography
© Peter Bennetts
Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Peter Bennetts

A restrained material palette, notably selected timbers, and fine steel windows contribute nuance and elegance. Despite its heroic elements, the house transcends its gallery-like scale and functions as a series of beautifully proportioned living spaces. Flexible options for opening and closing interiors with sliding glass walls make for an immersive connection with the pool, courtyard, and sunlight. Equally, the house can be closed down as required to mediate harsh weather and optimize thermal performance. Concrete walls and overhangs are incorporated for shade and shelter.

Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Peter Bennetts
Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Peter Bennetts

This design vocabulary of burnished, creamy concrete finishes flows inside to out, often appearing almost luminous in its sculptural force. Principal living spaces radiate from the courtyard yet offer delight whether fully open to the courtyard or as discrete spaces. Offering serenity - with plenty of scope for exuberance and play - the Courtyard Residence offers inspired scope for family living.

Bournian Residence / FGR Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Bennetts

FGR Architects
Concrete

Cite: "Bournian Residence / FGR Architects" 02 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007633/bournian-residence-fgr-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

