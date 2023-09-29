Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman

Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman

Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman

© Nimrod Levy

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Landscape Architecture, Zoo, Sustainability
Beerseba, Israel
  • Building Plan: Alexandra Koshnareva
  • Execution Plan: Edo Zigelboim
  • Structure Engineer: Rafi Bat
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Animal park, Main entrance & visiting/administration center
  • Area Concrete Pergula: 1,800sqm
  • City: Beerseba
  • Country: Israel
Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Nimrod Levy

Text description provided by the architects. A. Lerman Architects presents the MIDBARIUM, an exceptional park dedicated to fostering environmental awareness on the desert outskirts ('MIDBAR' = DESERT) of Be'er Sheva. Its open spaces, thoughtfully crafted, replicate various natural elements and display the region's diverse wildlife. A multi-disciplinary team of experts from Israel and abroad collaborated on the project with A. Lerman Architects is responsible for the architectural design. Local traditions inform the entrance roof structure design of desert inhabitants. Cast in raw concrete, it resembles a tent structure covering 1,800 square meters and welcoming visitors into a cool, shaded space. This structure was designed in close partnership with construction engineer Rafi Bat, known for his work on Beer Sheva's most iconic brutalist architecture from the 1960s: City Hall and The University Library.

Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Exterior Photography
© Nimrod Levy
Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Image 19 of 23
Plan
Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Interior Photography, Beam
© Nimrod Levy

Unlike traditional brutalist architecture, recognized for emphasizing weight and mass, the concrete expertise of the senior engineer was essential in developing a delicate triangulated grid of beams. Light and shadow are projected through the veil-like grid, defining the perimeters of the public event space. Underneath the roof, a vibrant field of activities unfolds, including interconnected walkways, convenient kiosks, essential services, a shop, a versatile amphitheater, seating areas, and informative touchpoints. These elements are strategically positioned near park entrances and exits.

Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Nimrod Levy
Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Interior Photography, Facade
© Nimrod Levy
Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Image 21 of 23
Section
Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Nimrod Levy

The roof also intelligently channels fresh air towards the adjacent educational building. Narrow passages lead the fresh air through the building's circulation system. Air conditioning is replaced with ecological ventilation, aligning perfectly with the Midbarium's commitment to sustainability.

Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Steel
© Nimrod Levy

A. Lerman Architects is recognized as a premier choice for clients aiming to develop projects in Israel. This project adds to its history of collaboration with leading international architects on projects including the Jerusalem National Museum, The Mandel School at The Hebrew University, and the Bezalel School for the Arts.

Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Image 7 of 23
© Nimrod Levy
Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Image 23 of 23
Natural Ventilation Analysis
Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Exterior Photography
© Nimrod Levy

"Our design aim was a seamless integration of vernacular knowledge with the concrete legacy of the city's most prominent architectural icons. We believe that this unique combination creates a distinctive ambiance. By removing the barrier of air conditioning, the desert air is welcomed in, establishing a brave new bond with the city," concludes Asaf Lerman.

Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman - Exterior Photography
© Nimrod Levy

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Beerseba, Israel

Asaf Lerman
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLearningzooSustainabilityIsrael

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLearningzooSustainabilityIsrael
Cite: "Midbarium, The Jack, Joseph & Morton Mandell Animal Park / Asaf Lerman" 29 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

