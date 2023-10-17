Bringing Life To Interior Walls with Luminous Panels

As the realm of interior design continues to evolve with new technologies, "living walls" have emerged as an innovative new concept. The new ArtMorph luminous wall panel is a one-of-a-kind product that deftly combines lighting and display technology with the added benefit of a unique texture selection. Its adaptability and customizable solutions allow it to blend into an array of environments, opening up possibilities for interiors that elevate visual storytelling, going beyond the constraints of traditional design.

Technology, when merged with creative passion, has the power to revolutionize visual expression and redefine the way we perceive and interact with our surroundings. The world of ArtMorph, created by CECOCECO, allows designers to bring together light, space and design in one innovative statement wall.

These luminous wall panels combine lighting and display technology with captivating textures, innovative products, and customized solutions, and are designed to blend into various environments. It is a new alternative to conventional LED displays, pioneering the seamless integration of an intense high-resolution display with the evocative remembrances of texture—thereby fueling a dynamic dialogue between the two. The wall panel has a high-resolution LED display of 80*80 pixels per panel, enveloped in a rich rendition of wood, stone, textile, or metal. With these features, the panels can evoke interactive narratives on walls.

The canvas of ArtMorph can be used in commercial spaces, transforming an otherwise familiar terrain into a tapestry of vibrant hues and elegant textures. This creation employs brightness levels of up to 700 nits to ensure that it can be fully experienced, regardless of the time of day.

Breaking free from the constraints of design rigidity, the ArtMorph offers maximum flexibility for architectural exploration. Every corner of a commercial space –be it a vibrant retail outlet, a streamlined corporate office, or a concert hall– can incorporate a wall panel with lights, textures, and colors, transforming them into engaging, interactive spaces of creativity.

The user-friendly control system allows architects to leverage the intuitive interface to mold, bend, and birth the visual narrative according to their creative whims, using pre-set dynamic content as well as options to create custom content. This participative platform for creative expression adds an additional dimension to the interactive relationship between the designed environment and its users.

The lightweight carbon fiber frame and the sleek, minimalist design that easily mounts onto a wall were conceived with ease of installation in mind. The built-in power magnets further smoothen the process, making the installation intuitive, rather than a complicated task.

“Lighting and displays could transcend mere functionality and evolve into artistic expression. ArtMorph is more than just a leap in technology – it is our passionate commitment to transforming the motion of light into an ocean of emotion.” – CECOCECO Founding Team

ArtMorph is the embodiment of passion and expertise that CECOCECO dedicates to creating products that can change the way people perceive and interact with lights and visuals. It represents a futuristic tool, fusing innovation with creative minds to redefine the language of light within the architectural design context.