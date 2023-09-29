Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Slovenia
  5. House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

Save
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, DoorHouse F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeHouse F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsHouse F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, BedroomHouse F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Slovenia
  • Project Manager: Gerhard Gölles
  • Project Team: Julia Oblitcova
  • Country: Slovenia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Christian Brandstätter

Text description provided by the architects. Embedded in a gentle hilly landscape, the house complements an existing ensemble. The adopted building configuration with its open angles and two intersecting saddle roofs reflects the distinctive character of the site.

Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography
© Christian Brandstätter
Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Door
© Christian Brandstätter

Completely closed towards the street, the generously glazed interior with its central living and dining area opens up to the impressive natural landscape.

Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Christian Brandstätter

The spatial transition continues smoothly through a terrace laid out on several levels with a partially sheltered front area. Each room offers a variety of visual connections internally as well as to the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Countertop, Table, Chair, Deck
© Christian Brandstätter

Inside, the intersection of the roof as well as the overall height of the rooms is tangible. All the chosen materials, white walls and polished screed are restrained and thus emphasize the particular geometry of the house. 

Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography
© Christian Brandstätter
Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Christian Brandstätter
Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Christian Brandstätter

The outer skin of the constructive timber frame building consists of a wooden lamella facade, which is drawn over the saddle roof and due to the chosen bar depth gives the facade a plastic, as well as from different perspectives a changing appearance.

Save this picture!
House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects - Exterior Photography
© Christian Brandstätter

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSlovenia
Cite: "House F / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects" 29 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007537/house-f-delugan-meissl-associated-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags