World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Houses
  Belgium
  Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief

Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief

Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief

Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, WindowsPatio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows, BrickPatio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, BeamPatio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Brick, BeamPatio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Diepenbeek, Belgium
  • Architects: BOT architektuurcollectief
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  175
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Jeroen Verrecht
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fingo, VMZINC, Wagemans Veldovensteen
  • Lead Architects: Joris De Belie, Pieter Rubens
  • Structural engineer: MoMENTING
Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jeroen Verrecht

Text description provided by the architects. A 70’s split-level house with a square ground plan, dark spaces, and no relationship to the large garden was transformed into a contemporary home with plenty of daylight and carefully framed views of the beautiful surroundings.

Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick
© Jeroen Verrecht

The house is located on a corner plot on the edge of a typical Flemish allotment in Diepenbeek and near to the nature reserve De Dijken where the Stiemerbeek and the Kaatsbeek flow into the Demer. In the large open corner garden, there was deliberately no construction to preserve the openness of the neighborhood and the landscape. The overall footprint of the existing house was reduced and adapted with some clever interventions to fully exploit the qualities of the plot.

Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jeroen Verrecht
Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jeroen Verrecht
Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Image 13 of 16
Plan - Ground floor
Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Beam
© Jeroen Verrecht

The split-level and the four existing levels were retained: a basement, a double-height living space, a sleeping level, and a mezzanine as a multipurpose room that could be converted into an extra bedroom. The central core where a dark kitchen used to be located was pitted and will transform into a green patio. The patio brings daylight and fresh air deep into the core of the house and creates a special relationship between the bathroom and the living room, which gains a double orientation. The central stairwell at the heart of the house is accentuated by a towering volume with a circular skylight.

Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Image 14 of 16
Section AA

Large windows on the west façade provide a lot of relationship with the garden, while the other façades remain closed in the interests of privacy and overheating. The tightly defined volumes are elaborated in rough, warm, and robust materials. The pallet of materials is limited to “Veldoven” brick, wood, concrete, and zinc. The field oven bricks, fired 15 km away on a field in Hoeselt, recur in the interior as separate elements, volumes, and circular inner walls. By making all new inner walls non-load-bearing and working with techniques under construction, we ensure that the house can easily be adapted to new needs or residents.

Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Jeroen Verrecht
Patio House Vijver / BOT architektuurcollectief - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Jeroen Verrecht

About this office
BOT architektuurcollectief
Office

Top #Tags