Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. House in the Dry / MRTN Architects

House in the Dry / MRTN Architects

Save
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects

House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior PhotographyHouse in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Interior Photography, WindowsHouse in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Interior PhotographyHouse in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse in the Dry / MRTN Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Moore Creek, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Anthony Basheer

Text description provided by the architects. This semi-rural house on ex-grazing land in Tamworth was designed to transform a scrubby, parched piece of land into an energy-efficient contemporary home set within a landscape of regenerated native plants.

Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anthony Basheer

This part of Australia is prone to drought, and it was during drought that we first visited the site, which was dry and dusty, with only a few yellow plants clinging to life. This meant that the design of the house was focused not only on regenerating the land and creating a garden but also on resisting drought conditions in the future. The creation of an almost totally enclosed courtyard garden in the center of the house was one way of dealing with this. At the front of the properties, two sheds connected by a roof also connect to the house on either side, forming a square around this central courtyard.

Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Anthony Basheer
Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Image 19 of 20
Plan
Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Interior Photography
© Anthony Basheer
Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Anthony Basheer

The aesthetics and materials of the house are designed with an agricultural aesthetic, eschewing the brick and tile of the ubiquitous suburban typology, with a metal roof and walls made of metal, timber, and stone. The materials were also chosen to be recessive – including a dull silver roof, black sheets, and ironbark timber. Inside, rooms that are considered “interior” are finished in painted plasterboard, plus timber in the kitchen and tiles in the bathroom, while “outdoor” spaces are finished in brick, timber, and stone.

Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Anthony Basheer
Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Anthony Basheer

In the center of the house is the kitchen, dining, and living pavilion, while to the west is a guest wing with bedrooms and a bathroom, while to the east is the main bedroom, ensuite, and walk-in-wardrobe. An outdoor room with a fireplace and roof, enclosed only by insect screens, has proved to be a popular space that the owners use regularly, especially during warmer months.

Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Anthony Basheer
Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Image 20 of 20
Section

Connecting all buildings with a singular roof design helped to bring the scale of the house down while also providing undercover walkways between the buildings. The large courtyard helped to establish a garden, while the undercover walkways act as breezeways, similar to those found in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean climates that breeze to arid climates.

Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Anthony Basheer

MRTN worked closely with the landscape architects SBLA to develop the landscaping for the house, not just in the courtyard but in the gardens surrounding the house. The land was contoured a little to create screening from the neighbors, while the soil was relocated within the site. Native grasses and planting and re-establishing trees were vital to the regeneration of the land.

Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Anthony Basheer

The project has a solar panel array, north-facing thermal mass, and captures all water, allowing the house to cope with a severe climate that can be prone to drought and also gets cold in winter.

Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Column
© Anthony Basheer

Tamworth House offers architecture that sits low on the land, with elongated forms that recede into the landscape. Providing views of the foothills and a sense of being embedded within the Australian landscape, the finished house is intelligent in design but simple in expression.

Save this picture!
House in the Dry / MRTN Architects - Exterior Photography
© Anthony Basheer

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MRTN Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "House in the Dry / MRTN Architects" 27 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007425/house-in-the-dry-mrtn-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags