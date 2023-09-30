Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bandon, United States
Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Exterior Photography, Deck, Handrail
© Daniel O’Brien – Valve Interactive

Text description provided by the architects. Face Rock Beach House is set on an ocean-front bluff in the city of Bandon on the Oregon Coast. The house opens up to incredible views of the seascape and rock outcroppings to the west. Face Rock, the namesake for the house, is a craggy sea stack with a distinctive, face-like feature that, according to Coquille legend represents Princess Ewauna looking upwards towards the sky.

Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Daniel O’Brien – Valve Interactive
Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Image 22 of 30
Plan - Main level floor

The clients, who travel regularly from Arizona to Bandon to play at the renowned Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, had purchased a piece of land overlooking Face Rock many years ago but had left the site empty, unsure of whether they wanted to build there or not. The opportunity to build a family retreat and multi-generational gathering space was ultimately what convinced the clients to seek out an architect. Their son recommended Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects (GSW/A) who had recently purchased a home renovated by the firm.

Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Daniel O’Brien – Valve Interactive

Due to its striking location, one of the primary goals naturally was to maximize views from as many spaces in the home as possible, facing glass walls towards the ocean and rock outcroppings. The city of Bandon has stringent setbacks along the ocean relative to the neighboring homes’ sight lines, forcing the home to be setback from the bluff’s edge. Initially, the clients were concerned whether a two-level plan for the narrow site would enable views from both levels, but with careful configuration of rooms and windows, as well as removal of tall, invasive bushes prior to construction, views were preserved.

Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Daniel O’Brien – Valve Interactive
Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Daniel O’Brien – Valve Interactive
Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Daniel O’Brien – Valve Interactive

The overall design of the building sought to integrate different family members’ aesthetic desires and mid-century modern-inspired architecture with the coastal vernacular. Vertical, Ipe tongue and groove siding were selected to stand up to the tough coastal weather while providing a warm exterior. A butterfly roof allows expansive sight lines in both directions, maximizing window heights. Board-formed concrete accent walls and a low fence enclose native, coastal landscaping that eases you towards the house and de-emphasizes the house in the greater landscape.

Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed, Windows
© Daniel O’Brien – Valve Interactive

One of the unique aspects of the house was the decision to utilize the otherwise wasted space of the flat garage roof to plant a green roof with low maintenance plants in a graphical pattern. The plantings change colors with the seasons and provide a pleasing backdrop from upper-level windows. The green roof also helps mitigate stormwater runoff, an important consideration for a region that receives, on average, 60 inches of precipitation each year.

Face Rock Beach House / Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Daniel O’Brien – Valve Interactive

Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects
