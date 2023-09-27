Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect

French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect

Save
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect

French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Arch, ArcadeFrench Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Interior PhotographyFrench Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, ArchFrench Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Exterior PhotographyFrench Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Thailand
  • Design Team: Setthakarn Yangderm, Parpis Leelaniramol, Pitchaya Tiyapitsanupaisan, Tanita Panjawongroj, Thanunya Deeprasittikul, Matucha Kanpai
  • Clients: Chanon Jeimsakultip, Anuchit Vongjon
  • Civil Engineering: Chittinat Wongmaneeprateep
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering: Yodchai Kornsiriwipha, Isarapap Rattanabumrung
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Exterior Photography
© Anan Naruphantawat

Text description provided by the architects. The main design concept of French Kitsch is developed by interpreting its name, ‘French’ and ‘Kitsch.’ Apart from being a specialized French patisserie, the owner’s love for French bulldogs also comes as a brand identity, portraying a playful yet elegant image of the cafe. The design aims to enhance this image with the concept of ‘Kitsch,’ a form of art that appreciates imperfection through architectural elements and materials.

Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Interior Photography, Stairs, Arch
© Metipat Prommomate
Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Image 21 of 27
Design Process
Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Arch, Arcade
© Metipat Prommomate
Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Image 25 of 27
Elevation and Section

The French cathedral is a primary reference to the design where rhythmic arches are developed. Instead of symmetrical arches, imperfect arches of different scales are used. The design started from a perfect rectangular mass, made imperfect by carving out imperfect arches on the first and inverted imperfect arches on the second.

Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Interior Photography
© Metipat Prommomate
Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Interior Photography, Arch
© Anan Naruphantawat

On the first floor, these arches embrace visitors with their antique yet modern looks, creating shadow along the path, and when light passes through the arched window, it creates a reflection on the floor, similar to cathedral glass. The oversized imperfect arch also creates a continuous space from the counter to the second floor, highlighting the full-function counter and allowing it to be seen from both floors. On the second floor, voids are carved into the inverted curves, allowing sunlight to enter.

Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Exterior Photography, Beam, Arch, Column, Arcade
© Anan Naruphantawat
Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Image 26 of 27
Section 01
Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Arch, Arcade
© Metipat Prommomate

Using textured concrete strengthens the concept of perfection of imperfection where the wall is not completely smooth. Still, it reflects the authenticity of the material, which can be beautiful by itself. Moreover, by using concrete as the main material, the furniture, decorations, and LED lights of green and pink are made outstanding, emphasizing the brand’s color identity and creating a strong, memorable image of the cafe.

Save this picture!
French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect - Exterior Photography, Facade, Arch
© Metipat Prommomate

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima District, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TOUCH Architect
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand
Cite: "French Kitsch III Café / TOUCH Architect" 27 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007405/french-kitsch-iii-cafe-touch-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags