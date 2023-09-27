Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC

Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC

Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC

Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Residential
Protaras, Cyprus
  • Architectural Design Composition: Christina Stavrou
  • Social Media Manager: Angelina Constanti
  • Structural Study: G. KOUNTOURIS CIVIL ENGINEERS L.L.C.
  • City: Protaras
  • Country: Cyprus
Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Exterior Photography
© CREATIVE PHOTOROOM (MARIA EFTHYMIOU)

Sea. Wind. Sun. EDEN Residences was born and shaped by the same elements that carve the Cypriot landscape of Protaras.

Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© CREATIVE PHOTOROOM (MARIA EFTHYMIOU)
Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© CREATIVE PHOTOROOM (MARIA EFTHYMIOU)

The perpetual movement of the waves and the inexhaustible energy of the wind are reflected in the slabs of the building that slide freely and seemingly unbound from the forces of gravity.

Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Image 18 of 23
Floor Plan
Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© CREATIVE PHOTOROOM (MARIA EFTHYMIOU)
Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Image 23 of 23
Axonometric

The minimalism of the design highlights the construction quality of the project, at the same time that the elegant simplicity of the composition brings to the fore the view of Protaras and the sea. The extensive use of glazing allows the view to invade any room, unobstructed and majestic.

Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© CREATIVE PHOTOROOM (MARIA EFTHYMIOU)

The naked truth of the materials - the unspoiled concrete - is allowed to be reflected in every aspect of the building. The building itself is emanating from unnecessary cladding, from the agony of self-reference and demonstration, and is left to be bathed in the sunlight that embraces and flatters its dynamic form.

Eden Residences / Constantini Architects + ENAprosEKATO LLC - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© CREATIVE PHOTOROOM (MARIA EFTHYMIOU)

Protaras, Cyprus

Constantini Architects
ENAprosEKATO LLC
Concrete

Residential Architecture, Housing, Apartments

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialCyprus
