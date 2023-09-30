Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero

Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero

Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography, WindowsBaitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Beam, BedBaitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography, ForestBaitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography, Windows

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Restoration
Albaredo per San Marco, Italy
  • Architect & Works Manager: Rinaldo Del Nero
  • Engeneering: Studio Del Nero Associato (Geom.Valerio Del Nero - Ing. Felice Del Nero)
  • Drawing Consultant: Andrea Mainetti, Skye Sturm
  • Cadastre Consultant: Monica Ciapponi
  • Construction Company: Stefano Del Nero
  • Wood Carpentry: Ruffoni Ulisse
  • Furniture: Alberti Arredamenti
  • Photovoltaic System: Alessandro Duca
  • City: Albaredo per San Marco
  • Country: Italy
Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcello Mariana

Text description provided by the architects. Baitridana Hut is the restoration of an old stone structure located at 1900m in the Orobic Alps of Valtellina, within the municipality of Albaredo per San Marco in the Sondrio Province. The Baitridana maggengo (alpine pasture) is characterized by steep terrain which forms a stunning natural backdrop for scattered ancient buildings, some in use as temporary residences and others partly abandoned.

Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcello Mariana

Although not officially recognized as a site of historical interest, the building in question represents a clear example of rural Alpine architecture, the vernacular of our ancestors and keeper of historical, architectural, and social memory.

Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Marcello Mariana
Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

The design intent of the restoration was to preserve the historical character as much as possible, preserving an authentic cultural message for posterity, while preventing the collapse or total abandonment of the structure. The use of the building continues as it was in the past, as a temporary residence.

Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcello Mariana
Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Image 18 of 19
Plan - Ground floor
Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Image 19 of 19
Plan - 1st floor
Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Wood, Beam, Bed
© Marcello Mariana

The project envisaged the complete preservation of the historic building, undertaking the energy upgrades and consolidation of the structure by inserting an insulated wooden box within the existing shell. A breach on the North-West facade facilitated the connection of a new extension which contrasts the materiality and architectural form of the existing stone structure. The union between old and new is visually explicit and immediately perceived, giving honor to the historic rural structure and breathing new life into an authentic architectural expression of the pastoral past.

Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Interior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

The composition of the two forms evokes the image of a young man supporting an old man. The new structure, eager to be noticed, stands out with its bright new cladding. But the real protagonist is the old building, renewed in its structural integrity yet a clear and tangible relic from the past.

Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography
© Marcello Mariana

The material difference is key for clarifying the hierarchy between the two structures and revealing the distinction in the construction period. Over time, the new larch wood cladding will “mature," becoming gray and gradually blending in with the context.

Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcello Mariana

Project gallery

Cite: "Baitridana Hut / Rinaldo Del Nero" 30 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

