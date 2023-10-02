Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design

+ 34

Design Team: Mingzhao Huang, Long Li, Fanyi Kong, Kecheng Long

Construction Drawing Design Unit Of Station Square Auxiliary Projects: PAN-CHINA CONSTRUCTION GROUP

Landscape Design: WUHAN INSTITUTE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN

Construction: 中铁一局

Client: 武汉德鑫建设投资有限公司

City: Wu Han Shi

Country: China

Design starting from the general layout. This project starts with the urban area and the general plan design; The site is located in the middle of an urban strip park sandwiched between two river channels, Donghu Port (artificial channel) and Shahu Port (artificial channel). The construction site is located on both sides of Tuanjie Avenue, with the main building of the park's tourist center on the north side and the teaching area, dormitory area, office building, and outdoor activity area of the study center on the south side. The design aims to create a sponge research and learning complex based on the sponge park.

On the east side of the venue is a Ming Dynasty ancient stone bridge: Beiyang Ancient Bridge; Starting from the site landmark of Beiyang Ancient Bridge, "bridge and connection" became a concept repeatedly emphasized in the scheme.

The different functions of the north and south plots lead to different block forms. The area of the north visitor center is not large. After careful consideration, we gave it a non-standard quadrilateral shape that combines with the terrain. To reduce the building area, the central block was excavated to form an inward-facing circular plaza. The research and learning center on the south side is divided into three blocks, namely the teaching area, dormitory area, and office area; The teaching area is square, while the dormitory area is curvy. The square layout of the single-story building in the office area just gives a full stop to the arc, echoing the square shape of the visitor center and the teaching area.

The land parcel's overall terrain on the road's north side is relatively high; The south plot is basically flat, with a low-lying terrain facing the eastward river channel and a hilly hill formed by soil piles facing the south. We combined the terrain elevation difference and lowered the elevation of the first floor of the dormitory building near the ancient bridge to a position just above the flood level of the river channel, which is the same as the basement elevation of the teaching part. Therefore, the two-story dormitory area only shows the volume of the first floor on the elevation of the main road in the park.

Design prototype optimized by rounds. The teaching part is a 10X10 square grid with 8400mm spacing between column grids, with three layers of homogeneous grids stacked on top of each other. By extracting local unit boxes, negative space courtyards and terraces are formed. The emergence of inner courtyards and terrace courtyards ensures the lighting, ventilation, and inward-facing views of each physical space, but also creates gaps between spaces, which are connected through stairs and trestles.

Architecture based on landscape and view. This project fits in with our consistent philosophy of architecture that starts from the concept of landscape, respects the site and nature, and designs buildings based on topographical and geographical conditions. It emphasizes the relationship between architecture and people, Architecture with landscape thinking is like ancient Chinese literati painting, where the landscape is always the protagonist and the architecture is just a supporting element. Respecting nature, natural landscapes exist above architecture.