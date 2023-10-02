Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. China
  5. Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design

Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design

Save
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design

Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, CityscapeWuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsWuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, FacadeWuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, FacadeWuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Visitor Center
Wu Han Shi, China
  • Architects: UAO Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  40385
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:In Between
  • Lead Architect: Tao Li
  • Design Team: Mingzhao Huang, Long Li, Fanyi Kong, Kecheng Long
  • Construction Drawing Design Unit Of Station Square Auxiliary Projects: PAN-CHINA CONSTRUCTION GROUP
  • Landscape Design: WUHAN INSTITUTE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN
  • Construction: 中铁一局
  • Client: 武汉德鑫建设投资有限公司
  • City: Wu Han Shi
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© In Between

Design starting from the general layout. This project starts with the urban area and the general plan design; The site is located in the middle of an urban strip park sandwiched between two river channels, Donghu Port (artificial channel) and Shahu Port (artificial channel). The construction site is located on both sides of Tuanjie Avenue, with the main building of the park's tourist center on the north side and the teaching area, dormitory area, office building, and outdoor activity area of the study center on the south side. The design aims to create a sponge research and learning complex based on the sponge park.

Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© In Between
Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© In Between

On the east side of the venue is a Ming Dynasty ancient stone bridge: Beiyang Ancient Bridge; Starting from the site landmark of Beiyang Ancient Bridge, "bridge and connection" became a concept repeatedly emphasized in the scheme.

Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© In Between
Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Image 32 of 39
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© In Between

The different functions of the north and south plots lead to different block forms. The area of the north visitor center is not large. After careful consideration, we gave it a non-standard quadrilateral shape that combines with the terrain. To reduce the building area, the central block was excavated to form an inward-facing circular plaza. The research and learning center on the south side is divided into three blocks, namely the teaching area, dormitory area, and office area; The teaching area is square, while the dormitory area is curvy. The square layout of the single-story building in the office area just gives a full stop to the arc, echoing the square shape of the visitor center and the teaching area.

Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© In Between
Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Image 38 of 39
Block B elevation
Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© In Between

The land parcel's overall terrain on the road's north side is relatively high; The south plot is basically flat, with a low-lying terrain facing the eastward river channel and a hilly hill formed by soil piles facing the south. We combined the terrain elevation difference and lowered the elevation of the first floor of the dormitory building near the ancient bridge to a position just above the flood level of the river channel, which is the same as the basement elevation of the teaching part. Therefore, the two-story dormitory area only shows the volume of the first floor on the elevation of the main road in the park.

Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© In Between

Design prototype optimized by rounds. The teaching part is a 10X10 square grid with 8400mm spacing between column grids, with three layers of homogeneous grids stacked on top of each other. By extracting local unit boxes, negative space courtyards and terraces are formed. The emergence of inner courtyards and terrace courtyards ensures the lighting, ventilation, and inward-facing views of each physical space, but also creates gaps between spaces, which are connected through stairs and trestles. 

Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© In Between
Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© In Between

Architecture based on landscape and view. This project fits in with our consistent philosophy of architecture that starts from the concept of landscape, respects the site and nature, and designs buildings based on topographical and geographical conditions. It emphasizes the relationship between architecture and people, Architecture with landscape thinking is like ancient Chinese literati painting, where the landscape is always the protagonist and the architecture is just a supporting element. Respecting nature, natural landscapes exist above architecture.

Save this picture!
Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design - Exterior Photography
© In Between

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:H9M2+F5J, Tuan Jie Da Dao, Wu Chang Qu, Wu Han Shi, Hu Bei Sheng, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
UAO Design
Office

Materials

GlassStoneConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningChina

Materials and Tags

GlassStoneConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningChina
Cite: "Wuhan Sponge Park Research + Visitor Center / UAO Design" 02 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007333/wuhan-sponge-park-research-plus-visitor-center-uao-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© In Between

武汉海绵公园研学+游客中心 / UAO瑞拓设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags