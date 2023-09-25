Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Bar
  Mexico
  Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur

Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur

Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur

Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur

  Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Bar
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  Team: Andrea Garin
  Engineering: DIIN Ingeniería, S.A. de C.V
  Construction: Estructura, desarrollo inmobiliario y construcción
  Terrazzo: Más concreto
  Joinery: Taller nacional
  Tiles: Tata Mosaicos
  Concret Prefab: Rokam
  Exterior Furniture Design : Roberto Michelsen
  City: Ciudad de México
  Country: Mexico
Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur
© Arturo Arrieta

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located within the recently restored commercial passage El Parián, an eclectic-style building cataloged by the National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature (INBAL), whose name comes from the Tagalog "parian" which means "market" in Filipino. Open to the public in 1926, El Parián was the first shopping center in Colonia Roma. Polpo is a gastronomic bar that explores the concept of tapas. The spatial design is inspired by the historical typology of a market, where there is a dynamic atmosphere, a certain informality, and open kitchens to the public, which determine the use of space, with people standing and eating something quickly and moving on to the next thing. 

Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur
© Arturo Arrieta

The floor space consists of four bays subdivided by existing columns, each space taking on a particular identity. The central space becomes an open kitchen with preparation bars inside and dining bars outside. The spaces on either side of this have central bars, sculptural monolithic pieces that serve as gathering places to eat or drink while standing, and spaces for consumption and socializing. A fourth space serves as an intimate area with tables and a product display case. The different kitchen and dining bars create a continuous horizontal visual axis along the space, which is reinforced on the walls of the premises with prefabricated concrete at the same height, and which in turn continues from the floor. All of this is a strategy to create visual and spatial continuity in a premises that was previously divided into four parts. 

Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur
© Arturo Arrieta

This division is reinforced with the use of materials and colors: above-the-line, warm colors, orange tones in copper details, Tzalam wood, and ceramic pieces made of clay, with wine red details in ironwork, benches, and terrazzo bars. Below the line, are dark colors, with Santo Tomás marble for the bars, prefabricated concrete for floors and walls, and black terrazzo bar fronts. Selection of durable traditional materials with a warm appearance, and dim and welcoming lighting.

Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur
© Arturo Arrieta

Project location

Address:Pasaje El Parián, Av. Álvaro Obregón, Roma Nte., Cuauhtémoc, 06700 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico

Sofía Betancur
"Polpo Bar / Sofía Betancur" 25 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags