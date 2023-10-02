"Concrete Landscape": Álvaro Siza's Documentary Is Available for Streaming Now

In Porto Alegre, the building of the Iberê Camargo Foundation; in the city of Porto, the office of Álvaro Siza, the architect and author of the celebrated project for the institution's headquarters, inaugurated in 2008. Throughout 70 minutes, the documentary "Paisagem Concreta" or Concrete Landscape navigates between these two ports.

Overlooking the D'Ouro River, the architect, amidst a series of cigarette breaks, delves into the intricacies of the design of the Gaúcho Museum, sharing his deep emotional connection with Brazil. This connection was rooted in his childhood through the stories of his father, who was born in Belém (PA), and nurtured by modernism, Brazilian popular music (MPB), and soap operas. He also contemplates the blurred boundaries between architecture and nature, all while taking us on a visual journey through celebrated works such as the Piscinas das Marés, the Faculty of Architecture at the University of Porto, and the Nadir Afonso Museum. Additionally, the documentary includes testimonials from Portuguese collaborators and critics.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the ocean, the behind-the-scenes of the installation of the "Fio de Ariadne" exhibition unfolds, showcasing the unique ceramics and tapestries of Iberê Camargo. Collaborators from the Iberê Foundation and contemporary architects reflect on the future of this concrete landscape rooted on the banks of the Guaíba.

Paisagem Concreta is a documentary directed by Laura Artigas and Luiz Ferraz, with cinematography by André Scarpa and Manuel Sá.

Technical Information

Director: Laura Artigas and Luiz Ferraz

Story and Content Research: André Scarpa, Manuel Sá, and Raul Penteado Neto

Original Idea: Raul Penteado Neto

Cinematography: André Scarpa and Manuel Sá

Additional Photography: Rafael Stedile

Sound: Pedro Adamastor and Raysa Fisch

Executive Production: Gal Buitoni

Co-production: Duo2.tv

Production in São Paulo and Portugal: Thomas Miguez and Marco

Artigas Screenplay: Laura Artigas

Editing: Dani Gonçalves

Music: Baoba Stereo Club

Sound Design and Mixing: Input

Post-Production and Finishing: B12 Filmes | Gabriel Davini Rafael Bedoni

Colorist: Fernando Ducci

Motion Graphics: Verônica Medeiros

Art Direction: Carolina Levy

Institutional Support: Ibere Foundation, IAB-SP, Arte1 Channel, and Consulate General of Portugal in São Paulo

Festivals and Screenings

Cinema Urbana, Brasília 2022

ArchFilm Lund, Suécia 2022

ADFF - Architecture & Design Film Festival - New York, Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles, Vancouver e Toronto, EUA e Canadá 2022

SIAFF - Seoul International Architecture Film Festival, Coreia do Sul 2022

Milano Design Film Festival, Italia 2022

