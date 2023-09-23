Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailR34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, HandrailR34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WindowsR34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Kitchen, FacadeR34 Office Space / To Collector - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
Khet Bang Khen, Thailand
  • Architects: TO.COLLECTOR
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  260
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Surachet Kriengnarongdech
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aluinch, Bluescope, SYS, TOA
  • Lead Architects: Chutipon Benjasupustananun
  • Contractor: Jeerapat Charoentanachot
  • Structure Engineers: Jeerapat Charoentanachot
  • Mep Consultants: Jarutat Charoentanachot
  • Lighting Contractor: Somkid Charoentanachot
  • City: Khet Bang Khen
  • Country: Thailand
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech

Text description provided by the architects. The R34 Project converts an existing residential space into a small office for rent. The project area is located on the corner street of Soi Ramintra 34, a quiet residential area. Typically, homes around this location are single or two stories built tightly in their vicinity. The original style of this project has been fully built on the corner of a small street. Renovating this building, in addition to adjusting the use of the building, also focuses on improving relations with surrounding neighbors.

R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Image 25 of 26
Diagram
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech

Usability shifts from a highly private space to a rental home office that outside lessees will share. Reviewing the space needs, the existing house's original wall should be expanded. By opening all of the walls, the corner area looks more friendly to the neighboring residents in terms of a more spacious view and available area around the road. Additionally, the project lends a space for people who may walk through or even for children who want to play or do activities or even utilize the space for any future development for this neighborhood.

R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech

The original structure was a three-story concrete house with a previous extension of several added steel structures on the 2nd and 3rd floors. In this renovation, the designer chooses to remove all later additions but keeps the main concrete structure and brings the outstanding identity of the original corner wall into the new design narrative.

R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Handrail
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Image 23 of 26
2nd Floor Plan
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Exterior Photography, Glass, Facade, Handrail
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech

From the on-site survey, the original structure on the 1st floor had a relatively low height due to the higher public road surface. In addition, the staircase was narrow and steep from the original building style. Renovation of this ground floor area, therefore, adjusts the design to allow more airflow and finds new ways to suit the usage of the office in an open environment. A vertical space connection is created by breaking out the floor slab on the second floor in terms of visual and user accessibility.

R34 Office Space / To Collector - Image 24 of 26
3rd Floor Plan
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography, Facade, Stairs, Handrail
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech
R34 Office Space / To Collector - Image 26 of 26
Diagram

This project keeps the original walls, columns, and beams in the new axis of the building. Additional structural elements beyond this axis will be demolished while keeping traces of the original building character. In terms of material color used, the silver hues from galvanized steel come from the factory. The gray tones reflect polished concrete and stone grains used in construction. These tone types convey a straightforwardness of the materials used and the continuous composition of various elements throughout the repurposed building.

R34 Office Space / To Collector - Interior Photography
© Surachet Kriengnarongdech

Project location

Address:24 Soi Ram Intra 34, Khwaeng Tha Raeng, Khet Bang Khen, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10220, Thailand

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsThailand

Top #Tags