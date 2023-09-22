Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. China
  5. Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management

Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management

Save
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management

Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Stairs, BeamDaoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, WindowsDaoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, BeamDaoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamDaoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Dong Cheng Qu, China
  • Design Team: Pengfei Zhou, Yang Chu, Zhiming Yang, Lianpeng Song, Qian Du
  • Project Manager: Chen Meng, Na Yang
  • Project Planner & Consultant: Zhuoyang Tan
  • Clients: Daoxiangcun
  • City: Dong Cheng Qu
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© yuuuunstudio

Text description provided by the architects. In designing the Beijing Sanhe Daoxiangcun pastry shop, we pursued the idea of injecting modern elements into the century-old brand to create a more elaborate and stylish look that would cater to the aesthetic needs of young consumers in the new era. We aimed to showcase the cultural and historical connotations of the Daoxiangcun pastry brand and combine them with international design trends, thus injecting new vitality into this century-old brand.

Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Windows
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Image 30 of 37
Diagram
Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Beam
© yuuuunstudio

The shop space in Nanluogu Lane, Beijing, was originally an old house with historical significance, and we have carried out a series of innovations and reorganizations while preserving its original framework. By removing the original enclosed roof and using modern steel structural components for support, our design makes guests feel like they are traveling back in time as they enter the store. To present a design more aligned with contemporary perspectives, we deconstructed, dismantled, and recombined traditional elements and decorated them with modern metal components. By colliding the new installation materials with the wooden and tile materials of the old building, the visual tension we created in the space will allow the public to explore the shop that combines tradition and modernity comprehensively.

Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Image 32 of 37
Plan
Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© yuuuunstudio

To serve the purpose of modern consumer habits, we designed display spaces at the storefront and equipped them with modern sign systems. In addition, we paid attention to the store’s graphic sign system, which demonstrates the unique personality and magnetism of the Daoxiangcun brand by extracting elements from Daoxiangcun's old pastry packaging and applying them to the display shelves and selling space.

Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Image 33 of 37
Axo
Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© yuuuunstudio
Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Image 36 of 37
Details

Our design philosophy combines international trends with traditional culture to make the Daoxiangcun brand more international and appealing. The aim is to make the Daoxiangcun brand more international and appealing. By incorporating modern elements and innovative spatial arrangements into the design, we have created a pastry shop that harmoniously blends tradition and modernity, delivering a unique brand experience to customers.

Save this picture!
Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© yuuuunstudio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nan Luo Gu Xiang, Dong Cheng Qu, Bei Jing Shi, China, 100009

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Blackbird Brand Management
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "Daoxiangcun Concept Store / Blackbird Brand Management" 22 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007201/daoxiangcun-concept-store-blackbird-brand-management> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© yuuuunstudio

北京稻香村南锣鼓巷概念店 / 黑鸟文化

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Top #Tags