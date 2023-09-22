Apartamento Casa Alto de Pinheiros / ARCHITECTS OFFICE

+ 20

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The general concept of this Interior Design took into consideration some initial conditions, such as the architectural project with its materiality and mood (pure lines, wooden surfaces, green vegetation and stone). This would allow the apartment to be a proper extension of the whole experience provided by the Casa Alto de Pinheiros building. The lifestyle of a family of four (a couple with 2 kids of different ages) was also taken into account, along with the common habit of welcoming friends for events at home; Activities such as receiving, working, studying, relaxing, sleeping and cooking are all considered as essential dynamics in contemporary living, and were here absorbed for the design of environments. Entrance hall + Toilet: Upon entering the apartment through the social elevator hall, a large wooden volume welcomes the dweller, who can choose to go towards the social or intimate area. It’s in this place that you can also find the Toilet, which supports the integrated.

Social area and Kitchen. Social area (Living, Kitchen, Balcony, Home Theater): The social area prioritizes the integration of spaces and uses, as it is distributed as a single large space, where the kitchen can be closed or opened in order to create different moments. In addition to the view, the major protagonist is the bookcase that outlines the entire perimeter of the room, ensuring visual continuity. The balcony is integrated into the living room, serving as a gourmet space where family events can take place. Equipped with a barbecue and an island, this space also connects with the living and dining areas. In addition, a large counter is placed in the division between the kitchen and the living room, with the possibility of closing it through doors, thus creating an environment with more privacy and organization. The living room is even more spacious and has plenty of comfortable seating for meetings with friends, as well as a wine cellar displaying the couple's wine collection. Next to the living room – and as if it were inside the bookcase – there is the home theater, where it is possible to have private and cozy cinema sessions. Both in this environment and throughout the rest of the apartment, there was a precise curatorial work of furniture and design for the composition of spaces.

Master Suite + Mr. and Mrs. Baths: When entering the master suite, you can find a large closet illuminated with glass doors, revealing a whole functional woodworking for the couple's organization and routine. In the central part, there is a support puff and also a piece of furniture for various accessories. In the bedroom, we have an upholstered bed with indirect lighting, as well as side tables. In front of it there is an armchair that guarantees comfort and a place for a moment of reading or watching TV. Bathrooms are divided into Mr and Mrs bathrooms and tiled identical and elegantly in Imperial Brown marble.

Suite 01: Suite 01 was designed for a young adult who prefers sober colors and lots of comfort. The entire closure of the cabinets is made of glass, allowing a visual expansion of the space and partially revealing the interior of these volumes. The wooden headboard has two sconces for indirect lighting and loose side tables for support. On the wall in front of the bed, we have a bench that will work on a daily basis as a home office and also a television. In the bathroom, Carrara Venatino marble was chosen as the coating, in addition to green ceramics. Suite 02: Suite 02 was designed for a small kid, with a more colorful atmosphere, and straw-enclosed cabinets that bring warmth and coziness to the space, in addition to helping to ventilate the stored items. Built into the volumetry of the closet, there is also a support desk for studies and school work, as well as a bed in front of the TV that looks like a sofa and counts with lots of pillows. The bathroom is also clad in Carrara Venatino marble along with blue ceramic. Laundry Room / Pantry: The laundry room and pantry function as support and service areas, with the intention of bringing comfort and practicality to the family's daily life. The woodworking that organizes and hides cleaning items and appliances permeate these spaces, contributing to the proper functioning and maintenance of the apartment. Here, materials and finishes that dialogue in harmony with the rest of the project were also applied, harmonizing with the overall interiors concept.