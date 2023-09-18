Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Nine Villa / Story Architecture

Nine Villa / Story Architecture

Save
Nine Villa / Story Architecture

Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, ChairNine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailNine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, BrickNine Villa / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, PatioNine Villa / Story Architecture - More Images+ 37

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bảo Lộc, Vietnam
  • Architects: Story Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  408
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Minq Bui
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Minq Bui

Text description provided by the architects. Nine Villa is a project located in Bao Loc City _ Vietnam. The house serves a family of three generations living together and is next to the family business. The house is four floors high and has a basement, five bedrooms, and many different function rooms. Family members include grandparents, younger siblings, a sister's family, a husband and two children. With a multi-story house with a large area, moving the house from one floor to another or moving through spatial areas on the same floor will become longer, more difficult, and easily boring. That will gradually lose the bond between family members.

Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Image 36 of 42
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Brick
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Facade
© Minq Bui

To overcome this, we created many skylights of different sizes in different positions to bring light into the house and create air convection. Combined with potted green plants. Especially to eliminate the feeling of distance between floors, we designed the landing of the stairs into an entertainment area with light and greenery to create fun and excitement when moving up the stairs. Through which people take the stairs more often,

Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Image 35 of 42
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Courtyard
© Minq Bui

The basement is also the first place you enter the house, so you don't get bored and must leave immediately. We created a more enjoyable experience by decorating the floors with curved patterns and green skylights, bringing natural light into the basement, and turning the stair landing into a play area. Activities of family members. What a beautiful sight to welcome you home. We took advantage of the roof of our family's factory warehouse to create a spa area and garden, creating many relaxing spaces with views of the hills. Differently arranged relaxation spaces relieve stress for everyone when returning home. And everyone feels like this is a home just for them.

Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Exterior Photography, Garden, Patio
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Garden
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Image 42 of 42
Section
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Minq Bui
Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography
© Minq Bui

Each stop of the stairs is a resting point when we move from one floor to another, and the middle point connects the floors. Now, it is designed as a place for entertainment and relaxation, connecting everyone in the family. The skylight and the curves created from the stairs, balcony, walls, and ceiling create great attraction and interest for the house. It helps everyone in the house to look up from one floor to another, creating an invisible connection between family members.

Save this picture!
Nine Villa / Story Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Minq Bui

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Story Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Nine Villa / Story Architecture" 18 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1007013/nine-villa-story-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags