World
BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Sports Interiors
Wu Han Shi, China
  Architects: LUKSTUDIO
  Area: 3500
  Year: 2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Dirk Weiblen
  Lead Architect: Christina Luk
BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Text description provided by the architects. A social club fitting all types of motivation. The first main characteristic of play, that it is free, is in fact, freedom. A second characteristic is that play is not ‘ordinary’ or ‘real’ life. It is rather a stepping out of ‘real’ life into a temporary sphere of activity with a disposition all of its own”. Johan Huizinga, Homo Ludens. Socialization through motor activities is not a new concept. However, in our new pandemic era, there’s an increasing demand for different physical activities as everyone develops their own concept of health and wellness. BeInfinity is a platform that combines professional sports, fitness training, and recreational gatherings. At its Wuhan flagship, Lukstudio experiments with colors and geometry to create a social club fitting all types of motivation.

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Dirk Weiblen
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Site. The project is located on the top floor of a shopping mall right in downtown of Hankou, Wuhan. The original 2400 sqm venue is a 7.5m-high hall with a public area at its entrance. With a new mezzanine installed, the destination provides 3500 sqm of indoor activities with breakout spaces such as an entrance cafe.

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Dirk Weiblen
BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Design Challenge. Juxtaposing different activities into a visual unity requires detailed data collection from spatial planning to materiality. Apart from understanding each function's specific constraints, requirements, and common problems, the design team also conducts endless research on finishes and fixtures to ensure user-friendly acoustics and lighting. We aim to elevate the often-homogenous workout space to a memorable destination.

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Design Solutions – Colour. Drawing inspiration from the Tetris video game and the psychology of color, each activity area is designed as a “dopamine block” that sets a certain mood. For example, red signifies strength and excitement, so it is paired with the energetic equipment gym; blue is soothing and helps us focus, an ideal backdrop for the air rifle and baseball batting; yellow brings us joy and vitality, and it is applied to the playful area of snook ball, volleyball, and ping-pong. Apart from evoking emotions and inspiring reactions, the visual approach also helps with wayfinding, giving clear navigation guidance to visitors. 

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Exterior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen
BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair
© Dirk Weiblen

Contrast. Complementing the colorful spaces, the atrium and breakout areas are lined in neutral gray and wooden tones to exude a relaxed atmosphere. Combining rock climbing, basketball, and boxing, the high-ceiling space also has a central stage and a 15.5m x 6.5m LED screen for group classes or game broadcasts. Echoing the circles in a basketball court, often used to reset a game, the two semi-circular balconies stick out as “blanks” for observation or pause among surrounding actions.

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Dirk Weiblen
BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Details - Besides coloring the “dopamine blocks”, the design also employs graphic patterns to express a sense of vitality. The gradient metal ceiling grid changes density according to activity level; the woodwool panels divided into pixels draw arrows or graphs on walls; the same progressive form recurs in the staircase design. The entrance café continues the graphics of dynamic order, both visible in the ceiling light grid and the flooring graphics extrapolated from the sports field. More sports elements are integrated into the furniture design: a green sofa garnished with red stitches mimicking those in a baseball, table legs simulating the weight found in strength equipment, and a wooden stool taking on the appearance of the jumping box.

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography, Chair
© Dirk Weiblen
BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Conclusion - A cross between sports and entertainment and a bridge between different ages and interests, BeInfinity is a platform that considers diversified individual needs of training, playing, decompressing, and even online content-sharing. Adopting a clear geometric order with bold use of colors and friendly materiality, Lukstudio has created a playful escape, inviting every visitor to be in touch with their energetic and creative self while enjoying the beauty of sportsmanship.

BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO - Interior Photography
© Dirk Weiblen

Project location

Address: J824+PC3, Zhong Shan Da Dao, Jiang An Qu, Wu Han Shi, Hu Bei Sheng, China, 430014

LUKSTUDIO
Wood Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Interior Design Sports Interiors China

Cite: "BeInfinity Social Club / LUKSTUDIO" 18 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

武汉 BeInfinity 跃行极社 / 芝作室

