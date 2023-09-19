Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Hungary
  5. Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné

Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné

Save
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné

Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest, HandrailBlue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Stairs, FacadeBlue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, DeckBlue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Forest, HandrailBlue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Installations & Structures
Dunakeszi, Hungary
  • Architects: Paradigma Ariadné
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Szabolcs Molnár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Rothoblaas, Reisser
  • Lead Architects: Szabolcs Molnár, Attila Róbert Csóka, Dávid Smiló
  • Designer: Lilla Árkovics, Virág Kiss
  • Graphic Design: Virág Kiss
  • Program / Use / Building Function: Educational Trail
  • Investor: Ceetrus Hungary
  • Developer: NHOOD Services Hungary Ltd.
  • City: Dunakeszi
  • Country: Hungary
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Fence, Forest, Handrail
© Szabolcs Molnár

Text description provided by the architects. Boglands are complex natural wetland ecosystems. They are like swamps and marshes, but their living environment and their soil is more complex, therefore they are more fragile. Hundreds of years ago Budapest was surrounded by boglands due to the proximity of the Danube River. But through centuries we drained them and now a very few hectares exist only.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Szabolcs Molnár
Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Image 37 of 39
Technical Drawing 09
Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade
© Szabolcs Molnár

One of them is completely untouched and is between one of the biggest shopping centres, and the M0 highway in the suburbs of Budapest. It is a magical land where large numbers of species find their shelter surrounded by a completely not welcoming urban environment. Out of the 265 bird species that settle in Hungary you can find 50 there, on a relatively small portion of land.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography
© Szabolcs Molnár

NHOOD Services Hungary Ltd. who handles the land decided to develop an Educational trail here, to show the richness of this natural environment and introduce its importance to the wider audience. They invited us for a tender to design and build the architecture of the trail, and we won the tender in 2022.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Forest, Handrail
© Szabolcs Molnár
Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Szabolcs Molnár

After one and a half years the trail is finished and can be visited by anyone. The series of 4 pavilions and an 850 meters long trail introducing and interpreting the knowledge that are related to this bogland. During the design process we have developed only one specific shape that finally becomes the shape of the four pavilions. This generic stepped shaped structure is sometimes a small exhibition space for infographic content about the geological history of the bogland, sometimes a place for experiencing the physical qualities of the soil that you can find at the place, and sometimes a lookout point or a climber for children.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Szabolcs Molnár

We wanted to place structures here that are not related to usual architectural elements in a way as house shaped buildings are related. Otherwise, we also wanted to avoid creating a false feeling of naive naturality. We wanted to highlight that everything on this trail was not originally here and is an intruder structure. This is important, even in the case if these structures can interpret knowledge that could help the protection of this land, and could help the visitors to be more environmentally engaged.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Szabolcs Molnár
Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail, Deck
© Szabolcs Molnár

Therefore we applied and constructed shapes here which reminds us more like an ancient monolith, or to an object with unknown roots. About these blue pavilions it is obvious from the distance that they are artificial, but their functionality is not clear at first glance. According to the concept with this feature we aimed to create a sacred environment which is, together with the exact knowledge of the interpretation, giving a complete emotional and intellectual experience for the visitors.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Szabolcs Molnár

With this feature our work connects to those ideas which are rooted in the contemporary observations, that edifices no longer can be attached to big cultural or societal narratives anymore but only can be compositions of forms and spaces of sense-making.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Image 28 of 39
Concept Drawing 02

The significant blue colour of the structures comes from the fact that blue and violet colours are the rarest colours in the nature. Hence this basic colour also connects the structures to the concept of highlighting the inevitable human touch. If something is blue in a natural environment than it is probable that it was made by human. 

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Szabolcs Molnár

On the timber frameworks of the pavilions plants can easily run up in the upcoming years and according to our early idea, the future look of the pavilions and the trail will be closer to the visual feature of the paint of René Magritte The Blank Signature. On that picture the figure of a woman on a horse is surrealistically faded between trees, just as we wanted to hide and highlight our stepped shaped structures at the same time within the natural environment.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Szabolcs Molnár

From a constructor point of view the biggest challenge was to founding the trail and the pavilions on a marsh. Because of this difficulty the whole trail is a series of relatively short bridges with 6 meters length. With this we were able to reduce the number of ground screws from which finally we used 240 pieces and each of them were screwed down to the depth of 6 meters, where the first solid layer of the ground lays onto which it was possible to found the groundscrews.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Forest
© Szabolcs Molnár

The whole construction needed 10.000 meters timber beam and 60.000 woodscrews and was realised if four months. The biggest structure that was deployed to the place is the 15 meters long bridge that make possible to reach the bogland. By the way, this is the first bridge that was designed by Paradigma Ariadné.

Save this picture!
Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Forest, Handrail
© Szabolcs Molnár

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Auchan Commercial Area, Dunakeszi, Hungary

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Paradigma Ariadné
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureHungary

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureHungary
Cite: "Blue Signature / Paradigma Ariadné" 19 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006928/blue-signature-paradigma-ariadne> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard LightsCheck the latest Bollard Lights

Check the latest Bollard Lights

Top #Tags