Fang Gen Fa Coffee Bar / Atelier Boter

Program / Use / Building Function: Coffee bar

City: Pingtung

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. How would a more than 100-year-old Pingtung Military Village that went under Japanese rule and the former Nationalist government welcome a newsstand that has disappeared in the daily streets? For a context that integrates newspapers, coffee, and outdoor space, we proposed a field experiment of "walls."

In the early low-rise residential form, in a social atmosphere of poor public security, the houses in the military village had 1.6-meter-high walls as residential boundaries. The walls are high enough to provide privacy but still allow households to have visual access to each other from their elevated interior floor. Such walls define a civilized era in which people were connected and took care of each other. The new walls of the newsstand, erected in the backyard of one of the houses in the military village, intend to re-examine the connection between people challenged by the virtual world of the internet.

The two walls are placed in a slanted “T” form. Where the walls intersect is an opening to connect the two sides. The 80 degrees between the two walls gives more area to the outdoor space, which responds to the role of the newsstand in the context. The roof on the inner side is lowered and concealed to emphasize the expression of the walls, in anticipation that when one enters the backyard, the military village culture can be further discerned through the building of the newsstand.

Carbonized cork boards are used on the facade for heat insulation and hydrophobicity for the hot summers that are often accompanied by tropical typhoons. We should favor such 100% recyclable material for a temporary building. In the backyard, surrounded by various plants, the cork facade integrates the newsstand into the context effortlessly. Newspapers are hung on the cork wall, sharing different perspectives from Taiwan and the world.

Scissor legs commonly used at traditional Taiwanese banquets are further developed and used as a base for the coffee tables in the outdoor space. Conventional stainless-steel stools are restructured and attached to the scissor legs as a height-adjustable, easily detachable tabletop. Custom-made stainless-steel accessories are also used as vase holders on the scissor legs, with the support of commonly used camping pigtails. We intend to turn ordinary objects into everyday objects for the new generation and maximize furniture adjustability according to the number of guests and weather conditions.

On the way to work in the morning, she buys flowers before heading to the newsstand. Today is a busy working day; she sets up some tabletops to a height for standing to echo the convenience of take-out coffee and lowers some tabletops for the guests to sit down for newspapers on a slow morning. In this free and casual space for everyone to walk around, the old space standing up from the new walls seems to be slowly changing the difference between the old and the new.