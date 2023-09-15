Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair

Offices, Adaptive Reuse
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Won Youmin

Text description provided by the architects. When I started having my own office space in Seoul, South Korea, the first place I began residing was Sungin-dong of Dongdaemun-gu, then through Hapjung-dong and reached Ha Jung-dong of Mapo-gu, having to move everyone for four years. There were several reasons for the moves. I had to find a more affordable place, share the office space with others and needed a bigger space as more people joined. These are common challenges that a typical office experiences. Then, we considered acquiring a space where we could reside stably as we realized the realities of our rent becoming more expensive than the interest we pay to the bank due to the lowered interest rate.

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Won Youmin
Plan - 1st Floor
Plan - 1st Floor
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Won Youmin

My past stay in Amsterdam gave me an idea of a dream office. The office facing the canal was quite picturesque in a place with as many canals as roads. It was enjoyable to have a relaxing lunchtime while taking in the canal scenery when the weather was warm. I wanted to recreate a space with such an atmosphere if I were to build an office here in Korea. The west side of Seoul has rivers such as the Han-gang, Bulgwang-cheon, and Hongje-cheon. The riverside of Han-gang was impossible to reside in and was excluded from the beginning. I traveled along the Bulgwang-cheon and Hongje-cheon to search for nearby real estate agencies and available properties. Unfortunately, everyone knows how desirable riverside properties are, leading to limited availability and high prices. Fortunately, we did find a place where, although we couldn’t directly see Hongje-cheon, it was within a two to three-minute walking distance.

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Won Youmin
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Won Youmin
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Won Youmin

The building already at the property was over forty years old and was too worn as it was never repaired. Despite this, we decided to remodel the existing building rather than demolish it and build a new one. There were two major reasons behind this decision. First, we could use the first floor as-is without adding a new parking lot. Second, it was a more affordable construction project than a new building, making it a more realistic solution.

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Facade
© Won Youmin
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Won Youmin

The existing building originally consisted of one underground floor and two floors above ground. The underground floor was buried for remodeling, and a third floor and a rooftop terrace were added instead. The first floor has a space for two office directors and miscellaneous spaces, including a pantry, restroom, and storage. The second floor is occupied by the main office space used by fourteen employees. Lastly, the third floor is for meetings and resting, with a terrace connected to it.

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Shelving
© Won Youmin

The first floor used by the office managers is finished with glass all around so it could give an open feel looking in from the road outside. This is done because even though it is a workspace, I wanted to create a sense of visual openness and communication towards the street and, through them, encourage the street and, ultimately, the town to be brighter.

Section 01
Section 01
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Won Youmin

In the case of the second floor, the distance between the desks was determined with the employees’ comfort in mind and a long skylight was made on the north side to let in natural light. Additionally, the sensation created when rain, snow, and leaves fall provides a differentiated experience to the workspace.

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Won Youmin
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Won Youmin

The third floor is built in a curtain-wall structure as a glass box. The height of the floor matches that of the Platanus (plane) trees outside along the street, providing a view of rich greenery in spring, summer, and autumn. Plus, a distant scenery of mountain skirts such as the Baengnyeon-san and Goeun-san gives us, the users of this building, a nature-friendly view comparable to any other place.

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography
© Won Youmin
JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Exterior Photography
© Won Youmin

The town where the office is located is underdeveloped compared to other parts of Seoul. Thanks to this, however, many longtime residents live in villas and houses of various sizes, forming a town of a comforting scale. Next to our office building, we have owners of an equipment store, barbershop, and restaurant. It is a neighborhood where people greet each other as they come and go, sweeping leaves in the morning and plowing snow when it snows.

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Won Youmin
Elevation 01
Elevation 01

The office Is the company’s home and, ultimately, our home. It is meant to be a space where all office members can break from the numerous hardships of architectural works.

JYA Home / JYA-RCHITECTS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Deck
© Won Youmin

