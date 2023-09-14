Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect

Commercial Architecture, Market
Watthana, Thailand
Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the vibrant epicenter of Thonglor, one of Bangkok's most illustrious avenues for modern lifestyle and nocturnal entertainment, Marche Thonglor has undergone a transformative evolution. Originally serving as the site of Marketplace Thonglor, a small community mall, the land lease expired after 15 years. Recognizing the opportunity, Siam Future Development, the project's developer, decided to give the area a makeover. With Thonglor's increasing popularity and a twofold increase in land value, it was the perfect time for a change. 

Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography, Chair
Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Image 16 of 17
Plan
Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography, Garden
The developers and architects envisioned a mixed-use space to meet these dynamic needs in response to Thonglor's emergence as a hub for design shops, creative agencies, and trendy pubs and bars. The new design transforms the original 5,000-square-meter community mall, expanding it to include 13,700 square meters of rentable office space and 46,000 square meters for retail shops. 

Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography
Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography
Marche Thonglor consists of three new buildings and the refurbished The Maze building. These are all connected by a large, white spiral ramp. This ramp serves more than just an aesthetic function. It is also designed to meet legal requirements for a distance of 2 bridge connections in 1 building, length, and slope, making it wheelchair accessible. People walking by often say it looks like a roller coaster, adding a fun and lively vibe to the area. The ramp also offers unique, breathtaking views of the Thonglor neighborhood. On top of that, the design ensures that there are no dead-end spaces in any of the three shopping areas, making for easy and enjoyable navigation. 

Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Image 17 of 17
Section
Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography
Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
This project intends to offer a big, green oasis in the middle of busy Thonglor Street. To make this happen, the architects saved some awesome old trees like the Bodhi and Banyan and added a central courtyard. This open spot is super versatile — it is a laid-back place to work, wait for your restaurant table, or chill and take in the greenery and vertical gardens. Inside, the building keeps the eco-friendly vibes going, with waterfalls and carefully selected plants leading up to an amazing vertical garden on a cliff wall. 

Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography
Built on embracing natural light, fresh air, and harmonious landscape design, Marche Thonglor is undoubtedly conceived as a healing sanctuary and a vibrant hangout for the Thonglor community. 

Marche Thonglor / Contour Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
Project location

Address:150 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Contour Architect
Steel

Top #Tags