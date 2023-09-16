The Artist’s Cabin / Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

+ 15

Architect: Wei Mu, Baorong Wu, Wen He, Zhaoxian Feng, Liwen Tao

Design Firm: Wiki World + Advanced Architecture Lab

Construction: Wiki World

Structure: Pre-fabricated timber

Wood Supplier: Glue laminated wood from Finland

City: Wuhan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. This cabin is located in Jiangxia District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province, and ispart of the Wiki World Co-Building Plan that will build a series of unique natural homes in nature.

A Cabin for an artist

The client Ms. W is a well-known natural artist who wants to have a weekend residence hidden in nature, where she can escape the hustle and bustle of the city. She wants the house to be in absolute wilderness and darkness, with no light pollution and noise, and no paved road to reach there. She wants electricity and a fireplace, but no wifi. The project finally chose a site on a slope at the end of a gravel road in a dense forest, which is the artist’s cabin. The wooden cabin is hidden in the forest, with a courtyard and a bonfire pool without fences. The cabin has a linear spatial layout, with two independent bedrooms, a living room and a bathroom. The double-slope roof forms a gray space under the eaves to cope with the rainy season and exposure, and also brings a sense of security in the wilderness. The entire cabin is an elevated structure, supported by 24 wooden columns.

The entire building is constructed of laminated wood, and each irregular component and node is designed and customized through digital technology, achieving 100% full assembly construction.The client’s identity as an artist led us to finally decide to understand this cabin as a pure exhibit in nature, a blue container made of wooden assembly. There is no standard answer to living, everyone hopes that their residence can convey their own understanding of life, perhaps in the eyes of the artist, the home in the wilderness is also part of her artistic vision. On the entrance side, the wooden house has only a round light and the light of the entrance door. Each room in the house has a window facing the forest.

Wiki World continues the natural construction concept, we retain every tree in the site, keep the path and texture of the original woodland and farmland, all the cabins are self-developed prefabricated wooden structure, built together by the team and the user. The Artist’s Cabin achieves the owner’s expectation of living alone, and the process of arriving is especially mysterious and difficult. The pure blue wooden cabin will make you feel lost in a trance. Here you only hear the wind, birds and insects. At night you can chop wood and make fire by yourself. There is a warm fireplace in the room. You can walk barefoot indoors and outdoors. You may not want to leave, after all, leaving here is also a long journey back to the noise.

Wiki World-Build Small, Dream Big

Wiki World has been committed to returning to natural life through natural construction. The sprite cabin continues such a natural wild house experiment, jumping out of the inertia of the size of the thinking, focusing on the relationship between living behaviour and environment, the answer of space must be far from the daily living experience, even a little paranoid. "Small" brings us closer to the material, so we are more sensitive. Now that we are in the forest, let's go barefoot for a day and listen to the sound of dead leaves being crushed on the terrace.

Build Naturally

Natural buildings can be built like Lego. Little cabins, like building blocks, were placed in the forest. We stick to the original wild wood construction technique that we hand fired the façade of the carbonized wood boards. The cabins are all connected by small metal components that can be repeatedly assembled. We try to create a precise relationship between the cabins and the environment in the nature. Each wooden cabin is elevated above the ground, and no walls or artificial landscapes are used. Nature is the best package.