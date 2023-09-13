MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis

+ 21

Architects: Sasiwimol Utaisup, Suchada Kasemsap, Narumol Charoencharatkul, Attaporn Palawattanakul

City: Tambon Nai Mueang

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by its verdant surrounding of Khao Yai National Park, this architectural design embraces nature by welcome to an ‘Elevated Ground Floor’ experience, where guests seamlessly merge with the park’s lush environment.

The idea is to offer a new user experience (UX) on the concept of ‘Elevated Ground Floor’ in which hotel guests can enjoy the national park environment. Despite space constraints by the regulations, every room designed as a stacking luxurious forest cabin of a suite room with green balcony. Consequently, all the rooms are spacious suites featuring a living area, en-suite bathroom, balcony, and even the presence of trees.

The highlight is a transparent, nine-meter-long transparent swimming pool, doubling as a hotel reception underneath, offers a breathtaking panoramic mountain view and a sense of being one with nature. As a twist of excitement, guests are swimming in the cantilevered pool structure as if they are swimming into the sky. The pool is completely transparent with minimizing columns with specialist advice from structural engineer and aquarium designers Reynolds.

The sky pool’s transparency is the result of significant advancement in technology that pushes the boundaries in the capability of construction and engineering. As a captivating twist, guests can swim into the sky with the cantilevered pool structure, a testament to engineering ingenuity.