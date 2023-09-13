Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis

MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Exterior Photography
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

Text description provided by the architects. Inspired by its verdant surrounding of Khao Yai National Park, this architectural design embraces nature by welcome to an ‘Elevated Ground Floor’ experience, where guests seamlessly merge with the park’s lush environment.

MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Exterior Photography
© SkyGround architectural film & photography
MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Image 22 of 26
Plan - Site

The idea is to offer a new user experience (UX) on the concept of ‘Elevated Ground Floor’ in which hotel guests can enjoy the national park environment. Despite space constraints by the regulations, every room designed as a stacking luxurious forest cabin of a suite room with green balcony. Consequently, all the rooms are spacious suites featuring a living area, en-suite bathroom, balcony, and even the presence of trees. 

MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SkyGround architectural film & photography
MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Image 25 of 26
Diagram
MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Interior Photography
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

The highlight is a transparent, nine-meter-long transparent swimming pool, doubling as a hotel reception underneath, offers a breathtaking panoramic mountain view and a sense of being one with nature.  As a twist of excitement, guests are swimming in the cantilevered pool structure as if they are swimming into the sky. The pool is completely transparent with minimizing columns with specialist advice from structural engineer and aquarium designers Reynolds.

MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Exterior Photography, Facade
© SkyGround architectural film & photography
MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© SkyGround architectural film & photography
MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Image 23 of 26
Section
MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Bedroom
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

The sky pool’s transparency is the result of significant advancement in technology that pushes the boundaries in the capability of construction and engineering. As a captivating twist, guests can swim into the sky with the cantilevered pool structure, a testament to engineering ingenuity.

MYS Khaoyai Hotel / Urban Praxis - Exterior Photography
© SkyGround architectural film & photography

Project location

Address:Soi Suranarai 11, Tambon Nai Mueang, Amphoe Mueang Nakhon Ratchasima, Chang Wat Nakhon Ratchasima 30000, Thailand

Urban Praxis
