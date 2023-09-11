Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio

Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLe Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, WindowsLe Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Beam, ChairLe Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenLe Condé House / Limdim House Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments, Restoration, Residential
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: Limdim House Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Do Sy
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Schneider Electric, Ausdoor, Panasonic, SAT Lighting
Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Do Sy

Text description provided by the architects. Taking inspiration from Patrick Modiano's novel "In the Café of Lost Youth" (Dans le café de la jeunesse perdue), we endeavor to craft a structure that acts as a repository for the proprietor's bygone years—a repository for a youth that once wandered aimlessly. Nestled within a block of townhouses, erected some two decades ago, the apartment now wears the marks of time, presenting a formidable challenge to the design team, who must tread lightly due to the potential repercussions on the adjoining units.

Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Do Sy
Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Do Sy

Against a backdrop of identikit neighboring dwellings, this house emerges as a chiaroscuro beacon, luring passersby to pause and ponder. Yet, the true marvel lies within, where the interplay of light through expansive mirrors grants the space an ethereal quality, basking in the resplendent hues of dusk. As the curtain falls on another twilight, set against the backdrop of a meticulously crafted Industrial Loft-inspired architectural canvas, the homeowner will become immersed in the vibrant tapestry of their own youthful exuberance, the wild abandon, and the tender moments of being lost.

Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Do Sy
Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Image 23 of 24
2nd Floor Plan
Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Beam, Chair
© Do Sy

A palette of earthy, rustic tones is deftly woven into the design, evoking a sense of vintage allure while retaining an air of sophistication. Endowed with all the trappings of modern convenience, this apartment doubles as a sanctuary, sheltering its occupants from the caprices of life's vagaries. In the same breath, it becomes a vault, wherein the most exquisite fragment of existence—youth—finds its eternal abode.

Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Do Sy
Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Image 24 of 24
Mezzanine Floor Plan
Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Do Sy

Unconstrained by the conventional linear design precepts, the apartment fosters a harmonious union between the central living quarters and the industrious lower realm. In the symphony of contiguous abodes, this dwelling takes on the role of a resonant bass note, its resonance echoing the homeowner's own youthful symphony. The unique tapestry of those extraordinary years unfurls through the architectural canvas we've curated—an artistry that may well etch itself upon each individual stepping across this threshold.

Le Condé House / Limdim House Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table, Countertop, Beam
© Do Sy

Project location

Address:Huế, Thua Thien Hue, Vietnam

Limdim House Studio
ConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRestorationBuildingsResidentialVietnam

