World
Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly

Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly

Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Exterior PhotographyVilla Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Interior Photography, Column, BeamVilla Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsVilla Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Exterior PhotographyVilla Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - More Images+ 21

Houses, Residential
Grand-Bassam, Côte d'Ivoire
Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Exterior Photography
© Philippe-Alexandre Aka-Adjo

Text description provided by the architects. Villa Mondoukou is a 275m2 house completed in 2023, located near Mondoukou in Ivory Coast. This project is a collaboration between Remy Aznar and William Tailly.

Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Philippe-Alexandre Aka-Adjo
Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Image 24 of 26
Ground Floor Plan

It’s a holiday house for a couple in the province of Mondoukou, about a hundred kilometers from Abidjan. It is surrounded by vast palm trees and with close access to the Gulf of Guinea’s beach. The house has a central tropical rock garden; all the walls are made of earth and limestone, and traditional workers near Assinie, Ivory Coast craft a central bamboo roof. The walls are finished with more; the varying shades of earth and lime serve as the only ornamentation of the house. Local artisans skillfully crafted low-cost materials such as earth, lime, and bamboo to construct this house.

Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Interior Photography, Beam
© Philippe-Alexandre Aka-Adjo
Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Image 26 of 26
Section
Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Exterior Photography
© Philippe-Alexandre Aka-Adjo
Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Interior Photography, Beam
© Philippe-Alexandre Aka-Adjo

Everything else is a play of levels in the spatial sequences of the house: You enter through a raised slab between two walls, and then you access the living room, still supported by this slab. This living room provides access to the patio with a bamboo roof, creating a skylight.

Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Interior Photography
© Philippe-Alexandre Aka-Adjo

This patio leads to two independent bedrooms. To reach the master bedroom, you must take the stairs in the entrance «fault.» This fault leads us to a direct view of the sea. On the right is a tropical bathroom, and on the left is a bedroom that allows us to see the bamboo roof drawing the horizon.

Villa Mondoukou / Aznar + Tailly - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Philippe-Alexandre Aka-Adjo

Project gallery

