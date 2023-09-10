Instalación Bojagi Lounge / Izaskun Chinchilla Architects

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. An open-air pavilion, for 'ZONE 7; Your Imaginary Space' by Anyang Public Art Project (APAP), which reflects on how circular economy is part of traditional culture, especially feminine intangible heritage, while celebrating nature and biodiversity. Located in Anyang, a satellite city of Seoul (South Korea) with a population of around 600,000.

APAP is a public art event that encourages its participants to reimagine how they understand and perceive the city. It seeks to transform the city into a gallery where people can enjoy art in their daily lives, introducing and presenting the context and environment of the changing modern city, its history, culture, the shape of the land, and its development through various forms of public art.

Bojagi is the traditional Korean fabric used to cover, wrap, and transport any household item, food, or gifts. It can be made from a single piece or small pieces of fabric stitched together like patchwork.

Norigae is the traditional Korean knot tassel, an accessory that women can hang on top of the hanbok (jeogori), the traditional Korean attire. It can also be used to make your gift wrapping much more elegant. Compared to paper, Bojagi wrapping has the great advantage of being reusable.

Our proposal presents the time we spend in nature as a gift. We offer a space to read and listen to the birds' songs. The elements that allow these actions are wrapped in an outdoor textile donated by Sunbrella, following some of the Bojagi and Norigae traditions.

We have designed two main elements: a lamp with a speaker and a sofa. Both the sofa and the lamp consist of 2 inflatable donuts and a square piece of fabric. The fabric is wrapped around the donut, creating unity. The lamp-speakers hang from a structure built around the tree, while the sofas rest on the floor on a CNC-cut plywood base. They form two large rings: one on the ground and another hanging from the structure, surrounding a tree.

Although the upper ring appears to be attached to the tree trunk, it actually hangs from an auxiliary structure built around it to protect it. This structure is composed of 4 interconnected ladders at the top. The ladders have small shelves, made of CNC-cut plywood, to store books.

Two circles where you can sit, relax, listen to the birds' song, or read a book of your choice.

This project is supported by: Acción Cultural Española (AC/E), The Bartlett School of Architecture (UCL), and the fabric brand Sunbrella.