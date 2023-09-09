Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda

+ 13

City: La Valletta Brianza

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The project is developed from an articulated request from the clients: a new entrance, greater interaction with open spaces, and the renovation of the basement.

The project synthesizes all the requests in a single gesture: digging a hole to define everything. A new spatiality in the basement and the creation of an outdoor space thought as an open-air room, where tree foliage and landscape metaphorically become its roof.

The patio allows the lighting of the underground hall surrounded by wooden partitions that define flexible spatial configurations.

Two materials are used: concrete and wood. The reinforced concrete of the exterior walls has been

formworked with vertical wooden staves and then sandblasted. The single-material interior partitions are made of three-layer solid fir panels stained with green tone paints. Grey and green evoke the tones of the surrounding mountain landscape.