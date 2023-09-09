Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Italy
  5. Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda

Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda

Save
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda

Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Exterior PhotographyUnderground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography, FacadeUnderground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Interior PhotographyUnderground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Interior PhotographyUnderground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
La Valletta Brianza, Italy
  • City: La Valletta Brianza
  • Country: Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Text description provided by the architects. The project is developed from an articulated request from the clients: a new entrance, greater interaction with open spaces, and the renovation of the basement.

Save this picture!
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Image 16 of 18
Section

The project synthesizes all the requests in a single gesture: digging a hole to define everything. A new spatiality in the basement and the creation of an outdoor space thought as an open-air room, where tree foliage and landscape metaphorically become its roof.

Save this picture!
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography, Facade
© Marco Cappelletti

The patio allows the lighting of the underground hall surrounded by wooden partitions that define flexible spatial configurations.

Save this picture!
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography, Table
© Marco Cappelletti
Save this picture!
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Exterior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Two materials are used: concrete and wood. The reinforced concrete of the exterior walls has been
formworked with vertical wooden staves and then sandblasted. The single-material interior partitions are made of three-layer solid fir panels stained with green tone paints. Grey and green evoke the tones of the surrounding mountain landscape.

Save this picture!
Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda - Interior Photography
© Marco Cappelletti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Stefano Larotonda
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "Underground Courtyard / Stefano Larotonda" 09 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006484/underground-courtyard-stefano-larotonda> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags