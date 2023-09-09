Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Korea
  5. Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects

Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects

Save
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects

Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BedroomSailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Exterior PhotographySailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Handrail, BeamSailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior PhotographySailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Jung-gu, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Pirrone

Dialogue with horizon - The owner of this house and his family selected this recreational seaside residential site beside Incheon Bridge as their last nest of life after finishing their nomadic life as urbanites of modern society. They wanted to dream about their unpredictable future of wishful life, looking over the horizon of the sea.

Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Pirrone

Twisted observation axis and dynamicity - The Axis of the site as the observation axis makes too far sea scenery. In order to see the seascape and to avoid the neighboring building, we turned the angle of each room of this house toward the nearby sea, so in every place of this house, picturesque scenery of the sea is visible, and it made the shape of this house dynamic.

Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Bedroom
© Jeong Sik Mun
Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Image 23 of 30
Plan - 1st floor
Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior Photography
© Sergio Pirrone

Recreational life - In the outdoor terraces of each room, one can enjoy the panoramic scenery of the Incheon Sea, and every terrace is connected with flying promenades which are observatory toward the sea and spatial element for the composition of the introvert courtyard surrounded by them.

Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Sergio Pirrone
Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Sergio Pirrone

Visual connection between land and sea - Introducing the water as an architectural stream, pond, or waterfall was able to connect the sea and land through the visual landscape.

Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Sergio Pirrone
Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Image 27 of 30
Section 01
Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Sergio Pirrone

Theatrical living space and friendship between family members - In the modern society of Korea, there are family meetings of low frequency in everyday life. So, we introduced a theatrical public living space with a visible panoramic seascape and designed the flow of individual rooms via this vertical living space where every family member can help meet each other.

Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Pirrone
Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Image 30 of 30
Front elevation

Koreanness and placeness - To introduce the concave curve of traditional Korean architecture was identified with the dynamic sail of a ship on the sea. Consequently, we presented the formativeness of Koreanness and the placeness of the sea.

Sailing toward wishful dream of life - On this recreational sailing ship of life, all the members of this family will be sailing toward an unpredictable future of wishful life, looking over the horizon of the sea continuously.

Save this picture!
Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects - Exterior Photography
© Sergio Pirrone

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
IROJE KHM Architects
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Korea
Cite: "Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects" 09 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006454/sailing-house-iroje-khm-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags