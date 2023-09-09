Sailing House / IROJE KHM Architects

+ 25

Landscape Design: Sang soo Ahn

Program / Use / Building Function: House

City: Jung-gu

Country: South Korea

Dialogue with horizon - The owner of this house and his family selected this recreational seaside residential site beside Incheon Bridge as their last nest of life after finishing their nomadic life as urbanites of modern society. They wanted to dream about their unpredictable future of wishful life, looking over the horizon of the sea.

Twisted observation axis and dynamicity - The Axis of the site as the observation axis makes too far sea scenery. In order to see the seascape and to avoid the neighboring building, we turned the angle of each room of this house toward the nearby sea, so in every place of this house, picturesque scenery of the sea is visible, and it made the shape of this house dynamic.

Recreational life - In the outdoor terraces of each room, one can enjoy the panoramic scenery of the Incheon Sea, and every terrace is connected with flying promenades which are observatory toward the sea and spatial element for the composition of the introvert courtyard surrounded by them.

Visual connection between land and sea - Introducing the water as an architectural stream, pond, or waterfall was able to connect the sea and land through the visual landscape.

Theatrical living space and friendship between family members - In the modern society of Korea, there are family meetings of low frequency in everyday life. So, we introduced a theatrical public living space with a visible panoramic seascape and designed the flow of individual rooms via this vertical living space where every family member can help meet each other.

Koreanness and placeness - To introduce the concave curve of traditional Korean architecture was identified with the dynamic sail of a ship on the sea. Consequently, we presented the formativeness of Koreanness and the placeness of the sea.

Sailing toward wishful dream of life - On this recreational sailing ship of life, all the members of this family will be sailing toward an unpredictable future of wishful life, looking over the horizon of the sea continuously.