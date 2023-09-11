F&V House / Archiplanstudio

+ 29

Houses • Bagno a Ripoli, Italy Architects: Archiplanstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 300 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Nicolò Panzeri

Lead Architects: Diego Cisi

Design Team: Oreste Sanese, Francesca Brescia, Alfonsina Benetti, Jacopo Rettondini

Program / Use / Building Function: Residence

City: Bagno a Ripoli

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to enhance a historic farmhouse characterized by volumes and elementary geometries located in a spacious garden overlooking the city of Florence.

The simple and spiritual character of the building is emphasized by the use of sensual and abstract materials.

The furnishing elements provide solutions attentive to the characteristics of the individual spaces and respectful of the idea of living coherent with the place