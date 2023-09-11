Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
F&V House / Archiplanstudio

F&V House / Archiplanstudio

F&V House / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, GardenF&V House / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamF&V House / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsF&V House / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column, HandrailF&V House / Archiplanstudio - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Bagno a Ripoli, Italy
  • Architects: Archiplanstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nicolò Panzeri
  • Lead Architects: Diego Cisi
F&V House / Archiplanstudio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nicolò Panzeri

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to enhance a historic farmhouse characterized by volumes and elementary geometries located in a spacious garden overlooking the city of Florence.

F&V House / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Nicolò Panzeri
F&V House / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography
© Nicolò Panzeri

The simple and spiritual character of the building is emphasized by the use of sensual and abstract materials.

F&V House / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Nicolò Panzeri

The furnishing elements provide solutions attentive to the characteristics of the individual spaces and respectful of the idea of living coherent with the place

F&V House / Archiplanstudio - Interior Photography, Windows, Bed, Bedroom, Beam
© Nicolò Panzeri

Archiplanstudio
Stone

