F&V House / Archiplanstudio

Architects: Archiplanstudio
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Nicolò Panzeri
Lead Architects: Diego Cisi
- Design Team: Oreste Sanese, Francesca Brescia, Alfonsina Benetti, Jacopo Rettondini
- Program / Use / Building Function: Residence
- City: Bagno a Ripoli
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to enhance a historic farmhouse characterized by volumes and elementary geometries located in a spacious garden overlooking the city of Florence.
The simple and spiritual character of the building is emphasized by the use of sensual and abstract materials.
The furnishing elements provide solutions attentive to the characteristics of the individual spaces and respectful of the idea of living coherent with the place