Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects

Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects

Save
Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects

Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsJay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, ChairJay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Interior PhotographyJay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Windows, FacadeJay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Port Melbourne, Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Pier Carthew

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the charming neighborhood of Port Melbourne, Esplanade House is designed to create a bold statement amongst its natural surroundings. Its perfect location on a corner site adjacent to Edwards Park allows uninterrupted botanical views while creating the sense of security and privacy of an intimate home.

Save this picture!
Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Pier Carthew

Esplanade House introduces a unique twist to traditional floor levels with a thoughtful reversal that enhances the living experience. The kitchen, living, and dining spaces are strategically positioned on the first floor, capitalizing on the views of the picturesque park. This innovative arrangement invites residents to bask in the beauty of nature from the heart of their home, creating an immersive atmosphere among the tree canopy.

Save this picture!
Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Pier Carthew
Save this picture!
Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Interior Photography
© Pier Carthew

Upon entering Esplanade House, one is greeted by a timber-clad hallway leading to a private courtyard, creating an oasis where residents can enjoy the beauty of nature without compromising their privacy. Hidden doors within the hallway cladding lead to three large guest bedrooms that are easily concealed when not in use.

Save this picture!
Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Sink, Windows, Countertop
© Pier Carthew
Save this picture!
Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Pier Carthew

Esplanade House celebrates the connection between the interior and exterior through a series of carefully designed outdoor areas. A private terrace, accessible from the first-floor living area, provides an idyllic setting for alfresco dining and entertaining. Landscaped gardens envelop the property, offering residents a tranquil retreat where they can immerse themselves in the park's beauty while enjoying the utmost privacy.

Save this picture!
Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pier Carthew

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Eckersley Architects
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Jay - Esplanade House / Eckersley Architects" 05 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006420/jay-esplanade-house-tom-eckersley-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags