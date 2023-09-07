Casa Brasileira Apartment / Umdiedro arquitetura

+ 25

Lead Architect : Sérgio Facundes

City: Asa Sul

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a traditional block of Asa Sul, inaugurated by President Juscelino Kubitschek himself in 1960, the Casa Brasileira apartment has 110m² and underwent a radical reform led by Umdiedro Arquitetura. The change made it contemporary, colorful, and cozy to meet the needs of a young couple in love with Brasília. All changes were designed to modernize and meet the client's needs, highlighting an identity that combines the clients' origins.

All environments were redesigned in a colorful and vibrant way, in addition to structural changes, changing the kitchen, one of the bedrooms, and two bathrooms to create a modern, current, and functional layout. Check out more details of the project. Vibrant changes. The first step in any good project is to identify the clients' demands and think about how to meet them, with that in mind, the office decided to surprise in this project and proposed a completely radical change in the living room.

When we talk about colors, they enter this project as focal points that subtly divide the environments. Blue is the kitchen, yellow is the tiles, and wood is the dining room, and gray is the living room and office.

The walls were rearranged, giving lateral space to the living room, where a counter was placed, integrating the environments and perfect for receiving friends. In the place of the old kitchen, there is now a dining room with a beautiful view of the treetops. Red was highlighted to draw even more attention to the details of the exposed hydraulic installation. For this detail, next to the kitchen, the pipe was from the apartments' grease trap, which was covered with a blanket to isolate the noise and with a metal plate for the finish, leaving it free for possible future maintenance.

The powder room underwent a total makeover, with lots of personality in every detail. The greenish-blue coating with decorative art and a Provencal-style sink brings many references from the clients' experiences and travels around the world.

Minimalist intimate area. In the couple's intimate area, the old bathroom and service area were used to create a super closet, relocating the master suite's bathroom. In this environment, the proposal is to avoid vibrant colors and be more minimalist. The entire intimate space predominantly has a neutral aesthetic language on the walls, gray on the floor, ceiling, and brushed granite, and black accents on the fixtures or lighting details. Everything was designed to make the couple comfortable and match their identity imprinted in the rest of the house.